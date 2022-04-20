North Olmsted voters will see a 7.8-mill combined levy request on the May 3 ballot to pay for a new elementary school and for district operating expenses.
The North Olmsted school board unanimously voted in February to place the combined levy and bond issue on the ballot.
The bond issue is $58 million for the new elementary building, 2.8 mills of the combined issue. The remainder of the money, $4.8 million in the 5-mill operating levy, would be raised annually and used for operating expenses.
If voters approve the levy package, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay approximately $276 more a year in property taxes. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay about $828 more a year in property taxes.
The levy passing would prevent an additional $1 million in reductions to the district.
If the levy fails, district transportation would be reduced to the state minimum, which would cover only students in kindergarten through eighth grade who live within 2 miles of their schools.
Participation fees for all athletes, extracurricular activities and clubs would rise. The district also said there would be more staffing reductions, which would result in a downsizing of available courses and student services available.
Superintendent David Brand said services cut may include school counseling services such as advanced learning services or gifted services.
“People have been coming to me for facts and it’s been extremely positive with good questions coming our way,” Brand said. “I’m hoping to be able to continue to answer those questions so they are informed voters when they cast their ballots, they know and understand what is at stake.”
In addition to the levy raising funds for the district, the district is cutting $2 million in operating costs. The costs have been cut so far with two schools being closed at the end of the year and a reduction in staff.
Brand said the district has 100 fewer employees than when the 2010 operating levy was on the ballot. Of the $2 million in reductions, $800,000 is attributed to the closing of those schools, which will include a reduction of administration and staff.
The union agreements with 530 teachers and non-teachers are also part of the district’s cost-saving plans.
Instead of the 1.75% raises for employees received in the past, the two-year agreement has raises reduced to 1.25% this school year and 1% for the second. Non-union employees will follow the same plan.
The bond issue would fund a new building on the Birch Elementary School property for pre-k through fifth grade.
In a rendering shared at the April 7 meeting, an overview of the Birch Elementary site shows two playfield areas, a stormwater retention area, two courtyards and three playgrounds.
The building itself is split into two academic wings joined together by “shared spaces” including the gym, cafeteria and kitchen.
The rendering has over 250 parking spots included with traffic being directed in from Lorain Road. Traffic on Palm Drive would be restricted to district traffic.
“Traffic would come in off of Lorain Road through where the motel on Lorain Road is and I think that’s a great benefit to our community there as well,” Brand said. “This would help traffic, help that neighborhood and provide a great education and provide the services we need there while also doing it at the lowest cost possible for taxpayers.”
The design phase is estimated to take one year with construction estimated to last up to 18 months. The new building would consolidate the district’s six elementary schools into one, saving the district $2 million annually in operating costs.
The district is looking to build a new facility rather than repair current buildings due to the costs.
Most of the schools were built in the 1950s and ’60s to serve neighborhoods. But those buildings are aging and have over $46 million in capital needs. The district also has seen enrollment decline in the past 50 years from its peak of about 8,000 to less than 4,000 today.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
