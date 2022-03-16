School officials placed an Academic Center staffer on leave March 4 after a report of potential misconduct surfaced.
The district is not saying much about the incident other than what was said in a message sent to parents:
“We are writing this evening to let you know that this afternoon, the district received allegations calling into question the conduct of a staff member at the Academic Center. As a result of these allegations, a staff member has been placed on leave while a full investigation takes place.
“As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide any additional details at this time. The well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority and the district is taking all steps necessary to ensure that a thorough investigation takes place. We thank you for your understanding as we work through this matter.”
District spokesman Sam Ameen said last week the schools would be releasing no further information. Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio did not respond to a request for comment
North Ridgeville police spokesman Capt. Kevin Jones said his department is not involved with the investigation, saying the schools are overseeing the matter internally.
