School leaders want to close six elementary buildings and build one for all students in pre-K through fifth grade as part of a levy campaign the district will launch in the coming weeks.
The board intends to vote on a resolution to put a 7.85-mill combined operating levy and bond issue on the May 3 ballot at its next meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. The deadline to file ballot issues with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for the May 3 election is Feb. 2.
If approved by voters, the combined issue levy would raise a total of nearly $63 million. The bond issue is $58 million for the new elementary building, or 2.85 of the combined issue. The remainder of the money, $4.8 million in the 5 mill operating levy, would be raised annually and used for operating expenses.
“We really feel that these recommendations would address our facilities, would address our finances at the lowest-cost solution,” Superintendent David Brand said at the Jan. 6 board meeting. “By having a new facility, we’re going to see a reduction in operating expenses and we’re going to see improved learning environments for our students and staff.”
If the levy passes in the calendar year 2022, the district will collect a half years collection in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, between July 2022 and June 2023 amounting to approximately $2.4 million. The full 5 mills will then start to be collected going forward in the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.
A public session with Brand and district Treasurer Katie Henes will be held at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 19, in the administration building, 26669 Butternut Ridge Road.
Since 2019, Brand and other school officials have been holding public meetings and discussing different ways for the district to address its ongoing issues of declining enrollment and maintaining aging buildings.
Most of the schools were built in the 1950s and ’60s to serve neighborhoods. But those buildings are aging and have over $46 million in capital needs. The district also has seen enrollment decline in the past 50 years from its peak of about 8,000 to less than 4,000 today.
Rather than renovate the existing buildings, it’s more cost-effective to build one central building, a move Westlake made when it closed four aging elementary schools after voters approved a 1.3-mill bond issue and 0.8-mill permanent improvement levy in 2016.
District revenue has remained flat for over a decade while costs for utilities, salaries, supplies and technology continue to rise. The district is quickly spending down its reserves and by law, tax dollars do not increase as property value increases.
The combined levy would total 7.85 mills, with 2.85 of it being the bond issue and 5 mills for operating costs. This would keep it as a one-vote issue rather than separating it into two issues on the ballot.
If voters approve the levy, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay approximately $23 more per month in property taxes, or $276 a year. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay about $828 more a year in property taxes.
The administration recommended an additional $1.2 million in reductions on top of the $800,000 in reductions anticipated from consolidating the two elementary schools.
The reductions will be discussed at future board meetings.
In November the board voted to close two elementary schools, Spruce and Forest, which serve students in Pre-K through second grade, beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
This is a continuation from when the board voted to reduce the number of elementary schools in 2019 but did not progress due to the pandemic.
The four other elementary schools slated to close if voters approve the combined levy and bond issue are: Birch, which serves students in Pre-K and kindergarten; Chestnut and Maple, serving grades one to three; and Pine for grades four and five.
