It’s expected, when audited by the state, to pass the examination, but it’s really unusual to pass it with numbers that stand out.
The state auditor recently completed its audit of the Fairview Park City Schools and gave it an Auditor Award with Distinction. Just 3.6% of the 3,931 audits done of libraries, cities, towns, schools and other governmental organizations received that award.
The difference between the award and the award with distinction is that Fairview Park did an annual comprehensive financial report.
“We also have a section in that report that has all the statistical information for the past 10 years that you would ever want to know for this district, ‘’ said District Treasurer Rob Showalter, “So we go above and beyond not just the financial reporting, but we do statistical reporting, as well. That gives the next level of transparency that we can give. We’re reporting to our stakeholders at the very highest level.”
Showalter, who is celebrating his first year as the district’s treasurer, began working on the report for the 2021 fiscal year. He submitted the report in December with the district receiving the news in March.
“We are so proud of the work that Mr. Showalter and his team did to earn this designation,” District Superintendent Keith Ahearn said. “Their efforts to implement sound accounting practices and provide financial transparency are important to earning the trust of our community. It is important that we provide strong financial stewardship.”
No issues were noted in the report. The 159-page document can be seen on the State Auditor’s website (https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/results.aspx) Fairview Park City Schools, which have a budget of $23.2 million,
Showalter downplayed his role, pointing out it took a team effort to get the top honor.
“Let’s say a teacher is having a fundraiser and a kid brings in $20,” Showalter said. “That teacher just can’t stick it in her desk until the end of the day. It’s sent to the secretary, who fills out the proper paperwork. It’s then sent to the bank. So it really is a district wide team effort to be able to pass an audit with flying colors like that.”
Showalter has already begun working toward the next budget and audit. As for the budget, he meets with others in November and May.
“We try to look at the next five years,” he said. “With the inflation we’ve had recently, our five-year forecast for November will look a lot different from the one we’ll have in May.”
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.