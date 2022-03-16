The Rocky River school board is considering future capital improvement projects and working to prioritize the four on the docket.
Among the projects are improvements to the middle school’s media center, ADA improvements to the high school stadium; second-floor shell space in the high school and the high school servery and kitchen. The total estimated cost for the projects is $1,410,282.
Sam Gifford,executive director of human resources and support services, presented each of the projects at Thursday’s school board meeting along with updated estimated costs so the board could begin to look at what projects might be feasible.
For the middle school’s media center, Gifford said the plan is to redesign the space to create a more collaborative use for it.
“It’s an amazing design that would allow the space to be very flexible and conducive to all kinds of different things, not just as a media center but as a classroom or collaborative space,” Gifford said.
The estimated cost of the project in 2022 is $262,709. He said the Education Foundation is covering the cost of new technology so that is not reflected in the estimated cost.
Assistant Superintendent Liz Anderson said the project is more of a facelift since there is not a lot of modification beyond wiring or electrical. The majority of the cost is furniture, which has a longer wait time due to supply chain issues, she said.
Another capital project is incorporating ADA upgrades to the stadium at an estimated cost of $430,464. Gifford said the visitors side of the stadium has ADA ramps, but there is a desire to have them on the home side as well.
“What this project will entail is a ramp on the home side, right between the concession stand and the grandstands themselves in order to allow someone who needs to get up and into the grandstands themselves,” Gifford said. “There will also be the ability for seating to be part of this as well.”
The project went up in cost from a 2018 estimate due to inflation of steel and aluminum prices.
The third project is for a shell space at the high school that would allow an unused space on the second floor to be used as classrooms at an estimated cost of $366,168.
The space was created in 2010, but the distance within it from the bathroom to the hallway exceeded the amount required for fire code that it must have if there was only one exit, Anderson said. She said at the time a stairway was going to have to be constructed and the budget did not allow for that.
“This project would be finishing the last space of the high school that is unusable and turning it into a minimum of two classrooms,” Anderson said.
The final project is for a complete update to the high school servery and kitchen at an estimated cost of $781,404.
Gifford said one of the goals with the updated kitchen is to provide hot lunches at Kensington and Goldwood elementary schools.
“This particular project would take existing space that we have now and turn it into something that would be really magnificent for students and would look a lot like a college-type servery that you might have,” he said.
The board is planning on a facilities-focused meeting in April to continue discussing these projects. Gifford also asked board members if they would be interested in partnering with the city on a new locker room project for the Hamilton Ice Arena.
Superintendent Michael Shoaf said the district uses the rink as its home rink for games and does not pay for ice time. In exchange, the city keeps revenue from attendance at the games.
Shoaf said he will reach out to the city and see if a representative can come to speak about the project at Thursday’s meeting.
