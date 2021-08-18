NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Many pandemic safety protocols will still be in place.
But city public school students will follow a pre-pandemic schedule, going to class in person five days a week when the 2021-22 school year begins, district officials announced at a recent Board of Education meeting.
Students in grades one through 12 return to school Thursday while school begins Tuesday for preschoolers and kindergarteners.
The district will continue to sanitize buses between runs and use group stops when practical, said Director of Operations Matt Yunker. Keeping students on buses as briefly as possible is the idea behind the group stops. In addition to keeping kids protected, one other goal of bus-related safety protocols is a safe return to field trips, transportation to athletic events and other routine school-related trips.
Yunker also talked about increased circulation at all schools, with HVAC systems pumping in as much fresh air as possible.
“Upon arrival at school, we expect classrooms to have a similar layout that was applied before the pandemic,” Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio wrote in a letter to parents. “Where we can, efforts will be made to encourage physical distancing, but due to our current enrollment and staffing levels, we will not be able to ensure the previously suggested physical distance guidelines.”
Assistant Superintendent David Pritt and others talked about continuing previous safety measures. Hand sanitizer will be available on all school buses and at entry and exit points in each school. Hand-washing stations also will be set up.
Cleaning and sanitizing of schools will not take place as often as during the height of the pandemic. Officials said the district used employees who normally work in closed buildings or in schools with reduced attendance to clean schools throughout the district. As classes return to a pre-pandemic schedule, those employees are no longer available. However, buildings will be deep cleaned each evening using Lysol products.
The district also sanitized Chromebooks and iPads used last year.
Parents who are uncomfortable sending students back to school will not have the online learning option available last year. Instead, the district will offer an online program delivered by teachers outside of city schools.
Ramsey-Caserio outlined answers to what she said were other questions frequently asked by parents:
● Free breakfast and lunch will be available for all students with no application needed. However, families who believe they qualify for free or reduced school fees must still apply.
● The district will continue to offer care options for parents 45 minutes before school and one hour after school.
● The district will return to traditional open house formats. Dates are at nrcs.net.
“The North Ridgeville City Schools are committed to being transparent,” Ramsey-Caserio said, “and will communicate often with families, staff and the community about any changes made by the district due to health and safety protocols implemented by the county and state.”
Ramsey-Caserio told the school board school procedures could change rapidly depending on the recommendations of health officials.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
