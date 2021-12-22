Local police and school leaders were on alert Friday because of a post linked to the social media platform TikTok, which encouraged students to make threats of shootings, bomb threats and other violence against schools that day.
None of the Westshore schools reported any incidents stemming from the “December 17 Challenge,” also called “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”
While the challenge appeared to be a hoax and no evidence was found that it was credible, school leaders here and across the nation said they had to take precautions in case anyone followed through and brought weapons to school.
Rocky River Superintendent Michael Shoaf told the school board Thursday, and in an email to parents and guardians that evening, that school officials had been in contact with Rocky River police and worked with them to have an increased presence around school buildings Thursday night and Friday.
Shoaf asked parents to continue to monitor their children’s social media.
Bay Village school leaders issued a similar statement.
“Our intent is not to alarm you, but to be transparent by sharing information,” the statement said. “We understand this TikTok Challenge event is only a rumor, but we have chosen to be proactive in our approach.”
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it would monitor the situation and take necessary precautions.
“We will criminally charge anyone that will attempt to incite or induce panic and disrupt our school’s daily activities,” the statement said. “Fake threats, real consequences.”
This was not the first time schools had to react to a post on TikTok. In mid-September, school officials and police were on alert for what was called Deviant Licks, a challenge where students damage or steal school property and post the videos of their work or acquired pieces on TikTok.
Students were caught and disciplined after damage was found at Rocky River High School and the middle school.
Rocky River Chief of Police George Lichman said no incidents were reported throughout the school day on Friday. He had sent three patrol officers in the morning and assigned those on patrol to be around in the afternoon.
“If we could have identified if a threat had been made, and we were able to identify who made that threat? Yeah, we would, we would take everything into account and charge appropriately,” Lichman said.
He said this is a reminder for parents and adults to talk with children about appropriate and inappropriate internet content.
“I know we can’t shield them forever from inappropriate content, but if we can teach them to know the difference and recognize their schools as part of our community it’ll make it better,” Lichman said. “It’s a part of them growing up and there need to be safe places for people to go and live, learn and work.”
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
