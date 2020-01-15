FAIRVIEW PARK
A Fairview Park holiday tradition contributes to the community in more than one way.
Residents Bill and Diane McVicker, organizers of the annual extravagant winter lights on Seabury Avenue, raised $1,100 in donations for the Fairview Park Hunger Center. In the 2018-19 winter, the first time they donated to the center, the couple raised $1,000.
This winter, the couple, who have lived in Fairview Park for 26 years, raised more than $1,500 and covered their operating costs – approximately $500 – before their donation. Last year, the McVickers spent “a couple hundred dollars” on supplies and donated all the money raised to the center. Bill began building and setting up decorations the weekend before Halloween, earlier than normal because of the late Thanksgiving, and began teardown the weekend after New Year’s Day.
Bill McVicker has always had an interest in Christmas lights and similar projects, dating to when his grandfather designed and constructed personal projects in the 1950s. In 2012, he and over 60 houses on Seabury got into the holiday spirit and decorated. That was the start of what Seabury has become but didn’t get much recognition until 2015.
The past two years, the McVickers have sat outside on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights giving out apple cider, hot chocolate and “magic reindeer food” – bird seed and glitter that children can sprinkle on the ground – to those who come to see the lights, while also accepting donations.
“We started thinking about where the money could go,” Bill McVicker said. “We need(ed) to find a place in Fairview Park that could be the beneficiary of this windfall. We knew it was out there, but we never really knew too much about the Fairview Park Hunger Center. A couple of people mentioned them as a place to consider.”
After meeting Carol Napp, the center’s director for the last 32 years, and learning about the effect it has on the community, the McVickers knew it was the right choice. On a given year, the Hunger Center provides for anywhere from 60 to more than 100 Fairview Park residents. The center has 20 volunteers who work two-hour shifts on the days it is open (Tuesdays and Fridays) from 1-3 p.m.
“It means a lot. It means the support is there,” Napp said. “I can count on the community to keep the center afloat.”
Bill McVicker said he plans to raise money for the Hunger Center through the Seabury light display next winter and hopes to find partners to increase promotion and donations.
“Next year, we’re looking at probably the Saturday before Christmas to be ‘Winterfest Saturday,’ or whatever you want to call it,” Bill McVicker said. “(There would be) food trucks and who knows what else.
“It starts with me, if you will, but it’s gone way beyond me. (It’s) been more about what it’s become and not about me. And that’s what I like.”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.