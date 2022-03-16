The next phase of a sanitary sewer project on Sugar Ridge Road should begin in the fall.
City Council agreed to put the project, estimated at $3.1 million, out to bid last week.
Work will extend the sanitary sewer line from 36690 Sugar Ridge to Avon Belden Road, about 3,200 feet. The city installed more than a half mile of sanitary sewer pipes in 2019 during the first phase of the Sugar Ridge project.
The sewer will reach approximately 20 homes and businesses along Sugar Ridge, city engineer Daniel Rodriguez said.
The project will also open up sanitary sewer access to approximately 175 acres of vacant land around Sugar Ridge Road, he said.
North Ridgeville hopes to keep streets open using temporary traffic signals. The city will charge homeowners and businesses a tap-in fee when the line reaches their property. The city bases the fee on water meter size. For example, if a property has a ¾-inch water meter the tap-in fee is $9,309.
The previous Sugar Ridge sewer extension began in July 2019 and was finished by mid-October. The city installed approximately 3,500 feet of 12-inch sanitary sewer lines. The $1.8 million project started at Waterbury Boulevard, also known as Shady Drive, and went east for about 2,000 feet before heading south to Westfield Drive.
The work also included installing approximately 1,900 feet of new water line from Sugar Ridge to Westfield.
Rodriguez and Councilman Bruce Abens said City Hall hopes to extend sanitary sewers to every home and business in North Ridgeville. Rodriguez said there are approximately 1,375 single-family homes in the city still using septic tanks. Sugar Ridge is in Abens’ ward.
“I know many of the septic systems all over our city are aging,” Abens said. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is requiring larger septic tanks, which could require significant investments by property owners, he said.
“I think many residents on septic systems are looking at the arrival of sanitary sewers as a relief,” Abens said.
Mayor Kevin Corcoran also has mentioned existing and potential problems with septic systems as motivation for extension projects around the city. Aging septic systems can release partially treated sewage, which can foul ditches and creeks.
The Sugar Ridge project is the second major sanitary sewer installation undertaken by the city this year. Work on a $2.8 million sanitary sewer extension on Center Ridge Road near Barton Road began late last month with completion expected in early June.
More sanitary sewer work is in the city’s future, Rodriguez said, but there are no other projects funded for this year.
The Center Ridge project is in Councilman Clifford Winkel’s Ward 4. Like Abens, he said he received calls from residents concerned about tap-in fees. Property owners can choose between paying the fee in one lump sum or having the cost added to property tax bills, which spreads the payments over many years. The estimated cost of purchasing and installing grinder pumps for those who need them is $1,500. The pumps move sanitary materials from bathroom facilities lower than the sewer line.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
