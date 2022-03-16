Future You Day for second-grade students at Avon East Elementary School turned into “I Do Day” for their teacher.
Many students arrived at school March 4 dressed as what they might want to be when they grow up.
Their teacher, Katie Reppucci, didn’t suspect anything when Principal Erin Holzhauer told her she came to her classroom to observe students using a new internet program.
“I thought it was basically just another day,” Reppucci later recounted.
Then her boyfriend, Adam Roggenburk, appeared outside the classroom doorway.
“I thought to myself, ‘What is he doing here? How did he even get in the school?’” Reppucci said.
Roggenburk eventually walked in and began chatting with students, asking questions such as who the best teacher in the world is and who is the best girlfriend in the world.
“I was a bit stunned,” Reppucci said. “I still had no idea of what he was doing there.”
Then Roggenburk dropped to one knee, pulled out a ring and asked her to marry him.
“Of course, I said, ‘Yes,’” Reppucci said.
She doesn’t believe her 24 students really understood what had happened.
“But they jumped up, screamed and clapped,” said Reppucci, 35. “They were so happy, some were crying.”
A few told her the day was the best day of school ever. Some feared their teacher was going to disappear on her honeymoon at the end of the day. Others said they did not want her to change her name but remain Ms. Reppucci. The phrase “she got proposed” was heard over and over.
“Their reaction was really cool,” said Roggenburk, 39.
Roggenburk said he approached Holzhauer a short time ago about his hope to propose to his girlfriend at the school. He wasn’t sure the district would allow it because of any remaining coronavirus restrictions.
Holzhauer took up his cause and went up the chain of command, receiving permission for Roggenburk’s visit from district Superintendent Ben Hodge. The principal took photos and video of the proposal and the students’ reactions at Roggenburk’s request.
“Her students are really important to her,” Roggenburk explained when asked why he decided to propose to Reppucci in the classroom. “Plus, I’m in the event business, so I wanted to make this something special.”
The couple, who live in Fairview Park, hope for a destination wedding in the Bahamas sometime this spring, coronavirus travel restrictions permitting.
Reppucci did not say whether she will remain “Ms. Reppucci,” at least to her students, upon returning from that honeymoon.
