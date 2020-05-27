Dori Olivos, Adult Services manager of the Rocky River Public Library, loves Monarch butterflies. She also loves flowers.
Last year, in the course of her search for the milkweed seeds she needed to attract Monarch butterflies to her North Olmsted garden, Olivos discovered the nonprofit Cleveland Seed Bank (www.clevelandseedbank.org). The “bank,” started in 2013, is an offshoot of The Hummingbird Project, a Cleveland-based global nonprofit “dedicated to building regenerative ecological systems and empowering individuals in resource poor locales.”
“I thought to myself, we should bring this to the library,” she said. It took a year of planning, including asking for and receiving $1,000 in the budget to buy seeds. By January, all was set and soon to be in-motion to enable library patrons to get free seeds for their 2020 gardens. Then ... boom! The best-laid garden plans, so to speak, were uprooted by the pandemic and the library temporarily closing.
Olivos was undeterred. In the past month, she and other library officials have worked out a plan for patrons to order and pick up the seeds while still honoring social distancing and closures.
To get the seeds, which are available starting this week, patrons should go to www.rrpl.org and click on “Seed Library Checkout Form.” They can request up to five packets of seeds per month for free between now and Sept. 20. The library will receive 480 seed packets in total from the seed bank — 240 in the first batch and then when they are gone the library will get the second 240 packets. Selection includes 24 organic, open-pollinated vegetable, herb and edible flower seeds. Once seeds have been requested through the website form, patrons will be notified when they are available, which may take 24 to 48 hours.
All the parking spots at the library have been numbered. When people arrive at their designated time, they call the library number, 440-333-7610, report their spot number, and an employee will come out to the parking lot and put the seed containers into an open trunk or back seat.
“We had planned a workshop on seed saving, but we did have to cancel that,” Olivos said.
Olivos, who has worked for the library for 17 years, is still excited about the seed giveaway, even though it was made a little more challenging with the library closure. And she’s also excited about her own garden, which she is expanding this year.
“I have made a bigger front vegetable garden this year, but I'm not very good at estimating size,” she said last week. “It's on the side of my front yard, where I actually have some sun — enough to have three rows of plants. I have ordered some heirloom tomatoes and my husband started some Peruvian Aji peppers from seed (he's Peruvian). I'll also have zucchini and some kind of long beans too — hoping to buy some plants this weekend.”
As her garden grows, Olivos hopes Rocky River residents will also have lush gardens, thanks to the Cleveland Seed Bank offerings.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.