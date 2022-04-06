Bay Village Police Department is offering a crash course in self-defense for outgoing high school senior girls. The 12-hour class, which began last week, is divided into four sessions. Edith Gillespie, above, throws a hit at the first class. Chief Robert Gillespie, her father, said the course is focused on how to physically defend and escape situations.
“They’re going into a whole new world without their parents for the first time and they’re going to be in a lot of different situations,” Gillespie said. “The vast majority of the lessons are how to get out of the situation with basic jabs and strikes, what to do if you’re caught from behind or choked and they become more specific.”
The last course features the “Redman Outfit” where an officer is fully padded and the girls have the ability to go nearly full force in a scenario.
Gillespie said he recommends the course. He is currently working on schedules with the detectives to expand the program so it can be offered to the public.
