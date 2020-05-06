FAIRVIEW PARK
Students and staff found a way to allow seniors to walk through Fairview High School one last time as part of this year’s graduation ceremony despite social-distancing mandates.
Seniors will enter the high school at 10-minute intervals from June 9-12, walk a designated path manned by staff, go into the auditorium and get their diploma.
“It was really important to a lot of us to walk across that stage and let our family and friends see us do this,” said Paola Espinoza, senior class president. “We wanted to let them see it in person if they wanted to instead of having to watch it from somewhere else.”
District staff will be stationed in the school parking lot and in building doorways to guide students on a path down the first floor to the auditorium. Once there, the student will walk down to the auditorium stage to receive their diploma.
Each student will be allowed to have up to five family members or friends present.
Espinoza credits Fairview High school and district administrators for being willing to consider different options for the high school. “They’ve been talking about it with the senior class and trying to find ways to make the ceremony personal even with all the problems caused by the virus,” she said.
With each student being allowed a maximum of five guests, a videographer and three district staff members watching the entrance and giving the diplomas using proper social-distancing guidelines, they will be able to meet the guideline of a maximum of 10 people in the ceremony area, Espinoza said.
Different options were considered.
“We talked as a class about possibly renting another space where students and family could go,” she said. “One idea was to do a drive-by graduation where students came by in cars to pick up their cars, but when the administration came up with this, we thought it was a great way to make it more personal. The adults will be stationed on a route going through the school which leads the graduates to the auditorium.
Espinoza credited district officials with coming up with the idea to have students walk through the school on the path.
Superintendent Bill Wagner said district staff members were determined to find a way to make the graduation ceremony positive and memorable this year.
“They’ve certainly been through a lot this year that no one else has had to deal with,” Wagner said. “We wanted them to have a good memory to leave with despite the other problems.”
District officials approved the plan after discussing it with students.
Getting adults to take different spots along the graduation route through the hallways and point the students in the right direction isn’t a problem.
“We respect what the students and community have been going through to get to the graduation,” Wagner said. “There are a lot of people who will be happy to take part in this ceremony.”
Espinoza said the class size of 135 is a good fit for the ceremony, saying it can be spread out over the four-day period easily.
“Considering the amount of time involved, you probably couldn’t do this at a bigger school in just four days,” she said. “You’d have to have a lot more time to get it done.”
Espinoza said that since it’s a smaller class than many schools, most students and their families know each other.
“Even if we’re not all together at once, it’s nice that we’ll still be able to share it together in a different way instead of not having one or something that’s not as personal,” she said.
Students and staff are also working on other graduation-related activities, such as trying to set up a senior drive through the city the day before the graduation ceremonies start, Espinoza said.
“That would let other people see the seniors even if they can’t come to the ceremony,” she said.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
