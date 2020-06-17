SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Plans for a new service center in Sheffield Village are on indefinite hold. The $1.5 million project was slated to be built on 11 acres of village-owned property on Evergreen Parkway.
Mayor John Hunter told council members on June 8 that a wetlands study concluded the building, as envisioned, could not fit onto the site. The Davey Tree Expert Co. determined there was 5.63 acres of wetlands on the property, he said. In March, the mayor told council the Army Corps of Engineers said wetlands accounted for 3.68 to 5.6 acres of the parcel.
The property cannot be developed without a permit from the Corps, whose job is to assure that wetlands are either preserved and/or remediated before development takes place. Wetlands are protected, given the environmental advantages they offer, including acting as rainwater retention areas to alleviate or prevent flooding in nearby areas.
Hunter also told council that when the property was purchased 14 years ago for $123,000, officials were told the site had been remediated. However, the study showed that was not the case. He told West Life that one estimate to remediate some of the acreage to provide adequate space for the building and future growth was $450,000, an expense the village is not willing to incur.
He provided some options that would eventually get the building plans moving again. One was to remediate some acreage and build on the current site, as long as remediation expenses are in the range of $100,000.
Otherwise, three potential sites have been identified and one could be purchased for the planned center.
Hunter said the village may sell a portion of the Evergreen Parkway land if another site is deemed better for the project. A small portion on which the council had approved installing an electronic billboard, which will generate $3,000 in monthly revenue once operational, will not be sold. Hunter added that high-voltage power lines in the vicinity of the planned billboard make it less than desirable to develop.
Hunter later told West Life that it's not just the building that needs to fit on the site, but also parking for employees' personal vehicles, service department trucks and equipment as well as storage for salt and materials for road repairs. He said he wants to ensure that the space will be adequate for the village for 10 years, or more, down the road.
The mayor had touted the new service center as one of the village's highlights for 2020. However, business shutdowns to control the spread of coronavirus carved a deep slice out of the village’s income tax revenue, similar to that experienced by all local municipalities. Hunter told West Life in an interview about municipal budget squeezes that revenue losses had put the building on hold.
He did not say when the project might proceed as it is contingent on determining, with the Corps, the extent of remediation and related costs on the current site or finding and purchasing another property, action that council would need to approve.
