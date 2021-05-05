FAIRVIEW PARK
Science, language arts and ABC’s popular reality show “Shark Tank” all found common ground recently for Lewis F. Mayer Middle School students.
On April 22 and 23, the 130 students comprising the sixth grade made group presentations to panels of “shark” investors centered on combating climate change in Fairview Park. Each group took the stage in the school’s auditorium and made their pitch for a project they’d created, which could be an invention, innovation or a campaign.
“It’s really a great example of the innovation and creativity of our students,” said district Superintendent Bill Wagner, who did his best Mark Cuban impression while serving as one of the panel’s investors. “They come up with some amazing ways of putting together science, technology, engineering, math, language arts all together to find a solution to a real-world problem.”
The event was conceived by sixth-grade science teacher Kristen Conner and English language arts counterpart Kale Chevalier as a way to combine their disciplines in an engaging way. According to Conner, the inspiration came from the organization World’s Largest Lesson, which produces tools for educators and action-focused learning experiences for children that build skills and motivate them to take action.
The organization works in conjunction with UNICEF and UNESCO and has a footprint in 160 countries, according to its website, www.worldslargestlesson.globalgoals.org.
At Mayer Middle School, the project started with a climate change discussion in Conner’s class.
“We talked about what the causes of it are and what the effects are,” she said. “We researched ways we could help stop climate change and global warming and did the background research on that, and then Kale took over in English after that.”
In Chevalier’s class, the students worked on the presentation aspect. Working in groups of three or four, they started writing claims such as “pollution is hurting the environment or causing greenhouse gases,” then came up with sources to back up their claim.
“From there, they got a series of questions and started formulating their pitch,” Chevalier said. “Once they had all their ideas, we did a script, teaching the five-paragraph essay model.”
Over the two days in the auditorium, everything came together as the presentations, which included a PowerPoint describing each project and even physical prototypes created in the school’s innovation lab using devices like the 3D printer and vinyl cutter, were shown to panels of five “sharks”, who rotated in and out by class period and included school administrators such as Wagner, school board President Josyln Dalton and principals from throughout the district, as well as school counselors and parent volunteers.
In total, there were 17 different panelists that Conner and Chevalier worked feverishly to schedule so that five were able to sit in on each period. Project ideas included a city bike-sharing program, compost and gardening clubs, a food-share bin to be located at the school and initiatives to clean Bain Park and Coe Creek and plant more trees around the city.
Both teachers were pleased with how everything turned out.
“(The students) were amazing,” Conner said. “They did really well working together in groups and planning the entire project. They were so invested in it that they were going to have to stand up in front of these people they didn’t know and try to get their point across to them. Even down to the day before their presentation, all they could talk about was when are we going up there, when are the sharks coming. For a lot of the students, that was the first time they ever had to stand up in front of someone they didn’t know and give a presentation.”
