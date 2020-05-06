SHEFFIELD LAKE
Mayor Dennis Bring confirmed the city has taken steps to reduce spending in light of anticipated reductions in income tax and other revenue streams.
“We're going to take a financial hit with this,” he said, referring to the general business shutdown and then adding, “If it doesn't last much longer, we should get through.”
One of the city's big projects for 2020 was put on indefinite hold by the state. Bring said plans to replace a waterline and repave Irving Park will not happen this spring and summer as planned. The state has not told the city when the promised $700,000 might be available to get the project done.
In addition, the $400,000 Lincoln Trail project/grant has been halted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The city also tabled a planned refurbishment of one of its rescue squads and decided not to purchase a new police car this year. “We're fortunate a lot of our equipment is fine,” Bring said, so we are going to skip a year.” As for the delay in refurbishing the squad, he emphasized it did not need repair. Rather, the city wanted to keep up with its maintenance.
The mayor said he and four mayors were discussing whether a planned project to create shared radio operations among five fire departments can go forward. “Sheffield Lake may not be able to do it right now.” The five communities had created a cost-sharing agreement for the proposed system and banned together to seek grant funding to purchase radios.
Bring's biggest concern is that “mom and pop” businesses won't survive. “All these little places employ tons of people,” he said. Sheffield Lake has a number of small, locally owned businesses. He said no one is able to predict how fast they will come back.
He said the current situation has the city looking at how it might help residents. “We're thinking of considering how we might be able to help with food or assistance for elderly with yard maintenance.”
He also provided the following responses to a questionnaire sent by West Life to the city:
Is your community considering any personnel furloughs or layoffs? Not at this time.
Do you have a hiring freeze in place? Yes.
Will summer recreation/pool help be hired this year? No.
If you are hiring for any positions, what are they? No hiring at this time.
Are you cutting or terminating any programs? Which ones? For what duration? Due to our size, we generally have few "programs," as such, to cut. We have a Monday morning coffee for our seniors, which has been suspended until further notice.
Have you gone forward or halted infrastructure or building projects? Please elaborate.
The city is moving forward with limited infrastructure projects. Specifically those for which funding has been approved and encumbered via local dollars and federal grant dollars. For example, the TLCI trail project will begin construction in May. Also, some interior paving projects will occur this spring. Larger waterline/sewer and road projects are cautiously moving forward. For example, engineering and project bids continue to proceed with an addendum outlining potential delays in state funding/grants. These projects represent about $2 million of scheduled improvements. Awards will only be realized with confirmation from the state that our grants and 0% loans have been funded. Finally, our $400,000 Lincoln Trail project/grant is currently halted pending ODNR direction.
How much was the community's income tax revenue down in March 2020 compared to March 2019? (number and percentage, please) Income tax revenue was down $54,336.15 for March 2020, which is 19%.
Have other revenue streams been impacted? Which ones? Ex mayor's court, traffic citations, recreation fees, pool passes, facility rental? What is the anticipated aggregate amount of this revenue loss for 2020? Yes. Our Community Center has not been open for parties/events. Many events have been canceled and some have been rescheduled. Revenue is down by 50% for the same period in 2019. Mayor's Court is down by about 34% as well due to lack of traffic in general.
What other adjustments or cuts to the budget will be made other than personnel, services and infrastructure? At this time, all expenditures are being scrutinized on a "need" and/or "essential" basis. We are being extremely careful until we can determine the full impact of the shutdown.
