Bulk trash will be picked up on specific dates once a month, according to emergency legislation City Council passed Sept. 22.
Bulk pickup dates are the fourth Tuesday following the first full week of each month. For the remainder of 2020, those dates are Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 29.
The new ordinance requires that no one place bulk items out earlier than 6 p.m. the day before scheduled pickup dates. It also requires the city's waste management contractor to pick up bulk items by 6 p.m.
The ordinance is meant to reduce potential risks from bulk items being left out longer, including rodents and injuries to people walking or biking. Bulk items can spill onto sidewalks given their size and the way they are placed on tree lawns, Service Superintendent Pat Hastings said.
The city also wants to eliminate eyesores for the sake of other neighbors.
“We want to maintain nice neighborhoods that are safe for our kids and adults,” Hastings said.
Bulk items can include furniture, household items, mattresses, small appliances without freon and items from do-it-yourself projects. Some items are not appropriate for bulk pickup or may require special handling. For information on what is allowed, residents can call Republic Services customer service at 440-458-5191.
