City Council has approved $50,000 in funding for engineering work to prepare for construction of the Lincoln Trail. The $50,000 is part of a $225,000 state grant that will cover the largest portion of expenses for the 1-mile, 10-foot-wide asphalt trail.
Bramhall Engineering of Avon Lake will finalize the design of the trail. HZW Engineering Consultants of Mentor will serve as project environmental engineer because there are protected wetlands along the trail's intended path.
It will run from Oster Road at the south end of the city north to Lake Road and parallel to Irving Park Boulevard. The trail is being built on a paper street called Lincoln. Paper streets are those that appeared on planning maps but were never developed.
Services Superintendent Pat Hastings said the plans will be reviewed by the Ohio Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine impacts the trail could have on wetlands.
He expects construction to begin in May and be completed by the end of summer. Ahead of that, the city would need to seek bids to hire a firm to build the trail and council would need to approve the firm to do the work.
The balance of funds necessary to pay expenses for the trail will come from a bequest by former resident Elvira “Elly” Windsor. In recent years, the city used the bequest to pay its required local match portion of many grants. Windsor's bequest stipulated her money be spent on park improvements, something Mayor Dennis Bring has been focused on during his two terms in office.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
