SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Mayor John Hunter happily boasts about the 8,000 people he says come to work in Sheffield Village on a normal day. The income tax dollars received by the village help it deliver great services while keeping residential property taxes low, two other things Hunter is happy to talk about.
Due to the coronavirus health emergency, many of those workers are unemployed, which means income tax revenue has decreased. Fiscal Officer Tim Pelcic said it was down 20% in April.
Pelcic hopes the federal government will pass a new stimulus package to alleviate a current projected loss of $800,000 in income tax and net profits revenue for 2020.
Recent stimulus bills did not include provisions to help small communities. A divided Congress might not take that action.
Pelcic told council members during a Finance Committee meeting last week that the village has considered layoffs just one other time. Ultimately, it wasn’t necessary.
However, it could happen this time. “When you're already running very thin (on staffing), how do you cut?” Hunter asked during a recent interview with West Life. He's concerned not only about maintaining expected services, but also the village’s workers. The former r auto union president says layoffs would be the last action taken. He explained that the village gets employee health insurance through a Lorain County consortium. “You need to work 35 hours to keep insurance,” he said.
The mayor said other revenue sources are down, too. For example, the village gets $120,000 a year from gasoline tax. “It's way down,” he said, noting that cars and trucks are sitting in garages and driveways. Mayor's Court is suspended for now.
The village has taken steps to cut spending. It put plans to build a new $1.5 million service center on hold. There's a hiring freeze, even though a retirement in the police department leaves one position open.
“The most important thing is safety of residents and employees,” Hunter said, “and the economy is the second part of the equation we all need to work on together.”
The mayor provided the following answers to a questionnaire West Life sent:
Is your community considering any personnel furloughs or layoffs? Not at this time.
Do you have a hiring freeze in place? Yes
Will summer recreation/pool help be hired this year? N/A
If you are hiring for any positions, what are they? The police chief is retiring in May. The current captain is being promoted. The captain is not being replaced at this time, but we are promoting a sergeant to lieutenant. With these two promotions we will actually be operating with one less person on the Police Department for the time being.
Are you cutting or terminating any programs? Which ones? For what duration? None at this time.
Have you gone forward or halted infrastructure or building projects? Please elaborate. Road projects will be going forward, but we are putting our building plans on hold for a new service department building.
How much was the community's income tax revenue down in March 2020 compared to March 2019? (number and percentage, please) For the month of April our collections are down around $50,000 or around 17%
Have other revenue streams been impacted? Which ones? Ex mayor's court, traffic citations, recreation fees, pool passes, facility rental? What is the anticipated aggregate amount of this revenue loss for 2020? Between income tax and net profits tax, we are estimating an aggregate loss of around $800,000. At this time other revenues have been minimally impacted.
What other adjustments or cuts to the budget will be made other than personnel, services and infrastructure? Although we are scrutinizing every expenditure and approving purchase orders deemed necessary only, no other adjustments are being made at this time. We will review other possible adjustments if the impacts to our budget projections exceed the above estimated impacts. Obviously we are reviewing our revenues and expenditures daily.
