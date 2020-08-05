Sheffield Village is asking its 300 businesses how they are faring during the pandemic and what help they need staying open and growing. The online survey will close Monday.
The 10-minute survey asks if the business is open, able to comply with CDC guidelines, has sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment and has obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds through the federal CARES Act.
It also asks businesses to rate village services as well as services provided by three local banks and utility providers, including phone, cell, internet, gas, electric and garbage/recycling. Another section inquires about their awareness of various networking and business development resources.
Mayor John Hunter has typically sent local businesses a survey ahead of his annual business breakfast held each spring. This year's breakfast was held via Zoom and the survey was held back because the state was under stay-at-home orders, the mayor said.
The goal of the survey is to help businesses get back to work, according to Hunter.
“I want to do what I can because those businesses are the lifeblood of the village,” he said. “They help keep taxes low for residents and services high.
“The only way I can do that is to find out what their needs are and get people together to help address them. It's about getting information. It's key.”
The village also plans to begin highlighting its businesses. “People need to know they're around and what they do,” Hunter said. The plan is to feature a business regularly on the village's website, Facebook page, public television station and digital sign in front of the municipal complex on busy Colorado Avenue.
Businesses have been sent an email with a link to the survey, said Paulette Ward, assistant to the mayor.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at Avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
