Full- and part-time Sheffield Village government employees, police and firefighters will receive a 2.5% pay increase Jan. 1 and an extra paid holiday as part of a new three-year wage deal council approved Nov. 18.
Council adopted 12 emergency ordinances that included three-year contracts with four police and fire unions and a $500 bonus for full-time workers. The vote was 6-0 for each measure.
All employees except firefighters will receive a 6.5% pay increase over the next three years, with 2% raises coming in 2021 and 2022. Firefighters negotiated a 3% raise in 2022.
Fiscal Officer Tim Pelcic said the additional 1% for firefighters is equal to a pay differential increase for police. Both items were negotiated between the village and their unions.
Also negotiated was a $500 bonus for current full-time employees. Pelcic noted a similar deal was negotiated under the previous three-year police and fire contracts and that the village administration decided to extend the bonus to all full-time employees.
Council voted for changes to an existing ordinance so employees will be paid for New Year's Eve, bringing the total number of paid holidays yearly to 14. The exception is firefighters, who will add Columbus Day as a holiday in lieu of New Year's Eve.
The raises, bonuses and paid holiday will add $227,826 to the village’s budget next year, $94,906 in 2021 and $114,782 in 2022. The raise package will add $437,500 to the village’s wage expenditures over the next three years.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, the salaries for the top positions in Sheffield Village are: Mayor, $89,077; and fire chief, fiscal officer and village administrator, $87,33.
Mayor John Hunter said next year's increases were accounted for in the 2020 village operating fund.
Raises for elected employees were not included in these measures. Council passed legislation last year to increase pay for council members elected earlier this month. It takes effect in January and affects just two of six council members.
Another change in the code was meant to define who constitutes “immediate family members” for purposes of qualified sick time. Hunter said the change matches police and fire contracts, and makes the provision consistent for all employees.
Additionally, language changes were made to reflect current position titles. For example, Pelcic is fiscal officer, so the code, which included the title clerk treasurer, was changed to reflect that.
Hunter asked council to waive the three-reading rule to pass the 12 measures on a first reading. Pelcic explained that had the ordinances gone the full three readings, they would not have been passed until early 2020 because council meets just once in December. Emergency passage allows everything to be in place by Jan. 1, he said.
An additional five fiscal-related ordinances also passed on a first reading. Pelcic said the approvals were necessary to pay for nearly $400,000 in anticipated expenditures between now and the end of the year. He said this will provide council with a more accurate picture of year-end fund balances when it meets again Dec. 9.
Contact freelance reporter Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
