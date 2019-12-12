Lifelong village resident Matt Bliss plans to seek the pro tempore post being vacated by Carolyn White when her term ends Dec. 31.
The council pro tempore serves as interim mayor when the mayor is ill or away. This happened last fall when Mayor John Hunter was out for nearly three months after contracting an infection following a heart procedure. The council pro tem also schedules council of the whole meetings.
Bliss told his fellow council members of his plans Nov. 18. If they elect him at their meeting Jan. 13, Bliss, 35, would serve through Dec. 31, 2020. The one-year term is renewable.
This is his third run for the pro tem position.
“I have always been told that you never back down from a challenge, you confront it,” he said. “I am up for the challenge.” He said he believes he is the best choice for the position because "I am a straightforward, open-minded person who is not afraid to ask questions. I have been progressive and proactive in regards to the police, fire and service departments and dealing with local businesses. I always keep an open mind and seek out other people for their advice and expertise.”
Bliss became interested in government at age 14 during the 2000 presidential election. He began attending village council meetings regularly after taking a political science course at Lorain County Community College in 2005 and continued attending them until he was seated on council in January 2010.
Bliss headed council's Safety Committee from 2010 until September, when he became chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
As of Dec. 5, no one else on council had expressed an interest in running for the position.
