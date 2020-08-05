Sheffield Village Council has approved hiring an engineering firm to begin planning for upgrades and repaving of Harris and Lake Breeze Roads as early as next year.
Council passed two resolutions July 27 to authorize paying KS Associates of Elyria $148,000 to survey just under 1.25 miles on each road, running north from Colorado Avenue to the village's corporation limit. The engineering and survey work is $76,500 for Harris and $71,500 for Lake Breeze. The cost difference is because Harris is a bit longer.
Mayor John Hunter told council a few weeks ago that the two projects might get underway sooner than expected. Originally planned for 2023 or 2024, they could start as early as next year as long as the village secures its portion of the funds, or 20% of the expense, he said. The village could not apply for grants or seek sources for its portion of needed funding without an engineering plan in place. Hence, the hiring of a firm to accomplish that.
When the projects are completed, the village will have upgraded all three of its major north-south thoroughfares. Abbe Road has been the focus of three projects the past two years extending from the border with Elyria to the south and Sheffield Lake to the north. None is fully completed despite a June 15 contract completion deadline. As a result, Cuyahoga Falls-based Karvo Paving Co. is being fined over the delays.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at Avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
