Sheffield Village has a new full-time police officer. Phillip Wagner, who served on the force part time for the past two years, has moved to full-time duty.
Originally from Arizona, Wagner said in an email exchange that he was greatly affected by the Sept. 11 attacks despite being just 12 years old at the time. For that reason, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school.
He was assigned to an infantry unit and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011.
After completing his military service, he moved to the Cleveland area to be near relatives. He studied and worked in the marketing field.
“I ended up not being a desk person at all,” he wrote.
Wagner graduated from the Lorain County Community College Police Academy before joining the Sheffield Village force in 2018.
“I love the community and I am grateful for the rapport we have with the citizens of Sheffield Village,” he wrote. “Most of my adult life has been spent in service to the nation/community and I love what I do.”
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at Avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
