SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Residents and businesses will see increases in their water and sewer bills this year following legislation introduced Jan. 13.
West Life made multiple attempts to learn what the average bill for homeowners will be after the increases take effect as well as why the service fee for sewer will increase by 35%. Neither Village Administrator Ken Kaczay nor Mayor John Hunter responded to those inquiries before press time.
The city last raised water rates in the fall of 2018. If the legislation passes, the base rate will increase 2.6% from $40 to $41.04 for those using 7,000 gallons or less. Thereafter, rates increase 4% for every 1,000 gallons.
For instance, fees for the next 8,000 gallons will increase from $5.71 to $5.93, or 22 cents, for each 1,000 gallons used. If passed, the rate hike is retroactive to Jan. 1.
Sewer charges also will increase 4%. The base rate will jump from $3.92 to 4.08 for all. While rates vary between residential, commercial and industrial users, all will increase 4%.
Homeowners will see a 25-cent increase from $6.29 to $6.54 per thousand gallons. In addition, the monthly service charge will increase from $2.18 to $2.95. New rates will be effective Feb.1. The last sewer rate hike occurred at the same time a year ago.
Hunter said at the council meeting the increases were necessary because Avon Lake Regional Water, supplier of the village's water, and French Creek Waste Treatment Plant, operated by the city of North Ridgeville, had increased rates charged to the village. He added that he expects rates to continue to increase.
