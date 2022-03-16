Bay Village City School District Interim Superintendent Char Shryock is one of six candidates in the running for the superintendent’s job.
The school board announced its semifinalists after meeting behind closed doors March 7.
These six semifinalists are all employed in school districts in Ohio and were selected from a pool of 29 applicants. The board was to begin interviewing them Monday and be done by tonight.
Besides Shryock, the other semifinalists are:
Jeffrey Stanton, human resources director, North Olmsted City School District
Scot Prebles, superintendent, Forest Hills Local School District, Cincinnati
Ben Richards, superintendent, Valley View Local School District, Germantown
Mark Stefanik, superintendent, Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, Tipp City
William (Matt) Young, assistant superintendent, Cuyahoga Heights Local School District
Shryock has served as interim superintendent since Aug. 1. She had been the district’s director of teaching and learning since 2011, a job she still does along with serving as superintendent. Her combined salary is $161,262. She succeeded Superintendent Jodie Hausmann, whose term ended July 31, 2021.
Following the semifinalist interviews, the board will interview the two finalists on March 28 and 29 with an announcement of the superintendent expected in April.
Board President Paul Vincent said he was pleased with the number of applicants and their caliber.
“We are on track with our process, and we will work to ensure we find the right person for Bay Village Schools,” Vincent said in a news release.
The board will pay Finding Leaders $15,000 for its search service. Finding Leaders received $7,750 in December when the contract was signed with the board and will receive the final $7,750 plus expenses upon the delivery of final candidates.
Expenses include the cost of advertising, the cost of printing and reimbursement of travel expenses for consultants and candidates.
Community focus groups were rescheduled in January due to inclement weather delaying the December meetings. The groups were made of faculty, staff, parents, community leaders and residents.
The successful candidate will be offered a multi-year contract, according to the Finding Leaders website. “The salary and benefits package will be competitive within the region and commensurate with experience and qualifications.”
Finding Leaders guarantees that if no candidate is satisfactory, or if one declines the offer and other candidates are unsatisfactory, the company will assist in gathering additional candidates at no extra cost except expenses.
