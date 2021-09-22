FAIRVIEW PARK
By MADISON MacARTHUR
Residents at Thursday's planning commission meeting once again had questions and concerns about the Mastick/Eaton sidewalk project.
Mary Kay Costello, Fariview’s public service and development director, presented the finalized plans to the planning commission. The $150,000 proposal calls for a new sidewalk along Eaton Road from Mastick Road to Parkcliff Drive. It is funded by a Cuyahoga County Municipal Grant that the city applied for in 2020.
The sidewalks will be ADA compliant and the streets selected were based on ease of work, thanks to a lack of utilities or other hidden obstacles. The project also involves narrowing the Eaton Road, West Point Drive and Parkcliff Drive intersection.
“All of this work and this proposed connectivity sidewalk project will be in the public right of way,” Costello said. “It will all be ADA compliant.”
The right of way for the streets involved is 60 feet for Eaton, 70 feet for Parkland and 60 feet for West Point. It will not go into any private property, Costello said.
The project has some ties to the current West 210th repavement project from Lorain Road to Mastick Road. It began over the summer and forced southbound drivers to find another way around. The final cost of that project, partially funded by NOACA and Cuyahoga County Public Works, because of additional work has not been determined, Costello said. The cost, however, is capped at $825,000.
West 210 was planned with this sidewalk project in mind. During the final phase the repavement work will move to Eaton and Mastick. Costello said along with the repavement, a crossing is being prepared for the location in advance of the sidewalk project.
This sidewalk project is in preparation for a future Cleveland Metroparks project trail from the Rocky River Reservation to Mastick Road. The parks received $500,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Clean Ohio Trails Fund. The paths will meet at a protected intersection along Mastick Hill. The estimated cost is just more than $1 million.
Costello said there is final engineering and there are possibly a few changes, such as losing one section of the sidewalk due to supply costs and the budget. Costello said she is hoping it might not come to that, but if necessary will cut a small piece of Mastick’s sidewalk.
There will be a 5-foot tree lawn incorporated along the sidewalks and the city is currently applying for an ODNR grant to purchase trees. Costello said they would know if they received the grant by the beginning of 2022.
Residents aired their concerns to Costello at the public meeting held for the project on Aug. 19 and several again addressed her about the traffic in the area, the safety of pedestrians and the effect it will have on their property at last week’s meeting.
One resident brought up the issues regarding the intersection where he sees speeding and misusing the curve of the intersection. Carl Ivka said he lives close enough to the curb to see the speeding vehicles and is often yelling at them.
“One of my concerns was how long the road gets closed down. How do we get in and out? Are people going to be parking on that same side of the sidewalk?” Ivka asked Costello. “I just don't understand why do this project for the sidewalk at this point, when you haven't confirmed that the Metroparks are going to fix that side of the road going down (Mastick Hill). That part of the project needs to be done at this point.”
Costello responded that grant funding is used to address pedestrian accommodations and she is hoping by extending the curb of the intersection and putting a tree lawn it will prompt drivers to slow down on the curve.
Other residents spoke asking about the possible narrowing of Mastick Road, how much of the driveways would be affected and if telephone poles would be moved.
Costello said there would be no road narrowing or telephone poles moved, and the goal is to only come up to the driveway's apron.
“If there's any damage that occurs, that's on the contractor, we have an inspector on site and they'll be watching every day,” Costello said. “If there's any damage the contractor will be required to fix it.”
The planning commission voted unanimously to notify the City Council of their approval of the plans presented by Costello.
The sidewalk project is anticipated to begin in October, starting with the narrowing of the intersection. Costello said they will work through December before picking back up in March to complete the project. She said the goal is to complete phase one by the end of March.
