Sheffield Village Council was expected to vote Monday evening to fill a vacancy on council. Six candidates, including former council member Carolyn White, submitted letters of interest by the Jan. 3 deadline.
The vacancy occurred when Bob Marcovich relinquished his council seat in the middle of a four-year term to run for a seat vacated by White, who ran for mayor instead of seeking re-election to council. Marcovich's election created the vacancy. The person selected will complete the final two years of the four-year term.
White served on village council 12 years. She is retired from KeyCorp, where she worked 21 years as a branch manager. White has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Cleveland State University. Prior to moving to Sheffield Village, she lived in Lorain, serving on City Council for two terms. White is a member of Sheffield Village Lions Club, Lorain County Business Advisory Committee and Lorain Democrat Womens' Club.
Stanley Bielawski taught for 37 years at North Ridgeville High School. He also served four years as president of the teachers' association. He coached high school and college wrestling and girls fastpitch baseball. He earned bachelor’s and master's degrees in education. Prior to moving to Sheffield Village four years ago, he was a 30-year resident of Grafton Township, where he served eight years on the Parks and Recreation Board. Bialawski was one of seven candidates who sought the council seat vacated by Jean Ackerman last fall. It went to Dan Forror, who will be among those determining who fills the opening.
Patrick O'Neal is an owner-general manager of Kahsar Sales and Marketing, which offers services for manufacturers of electronic and electromechanical components across the Midwest. A village resident since 1995, he served as Athletic Booster president for Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Schools, as well as vice president, and volunteered for activities including helping at concession stands and running scoreboards.
Myroslaw Silecky grew up in Sheffield Village and returned two years ago. He is vice president of operations for Pyramid Inc., whose main line of work is bridge painting and concrete sealing of highway transportation projects. He served on Lorain City Council for four terms before moving back to the village. He is a band booster and involved with the robotics club in Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Schools, where his sons are students.
Lindsey Trout, a 2008 graduate of Brookside High School and 2012 graduate of The Ohio State University, works as a health unit coordinator for The Cleveland Clinic. She has not held elected office but has completed internships with a member of Great Britain's House of Commons while studying abroad and was a constituent advocate in U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's office.
Robert Yarber Jr. joined Zin Technologies in Middleburg Heights last year as director of contracts and supply chain. He had been with PolyOne in Avon Lake the prior two years. He holds a finance degree from Western Michigan University and an MBA from Connecticut State University. This is his first time becoming become involved in community or political activity.
