AVON/AVON LAKE
The Avon Lake and Avon High School classes of 2020 are missing prom, graduation, spring sports, concerts, and more.
The communities of Avon and Avon Lake have taken note of that and want to help. A social media movement has started for the public to "Adopt a Senior." Dozens of private Facebook pages have been created for families to post pictures of the senior, as well as their school activities, likes and hobbies. Avon and Avon Lake all have pages.
Below is a summary of the details from the Avon Facebook page (the others are the same), as well as the Facebook page names, and contact info for more information on each page for each high school.
“The hope is to spread the word so that every senior from the schools listed are posted and adopted,” according to school spokeswoman Julie Short.
Rules:
Parent/Guardian of Seniors who live in Avon:
Start your post with
NOT SPONSORED
One post per graduating high school senior because we know this is a difficult time for them, too. Please post your senior’s name and a favorite photo along with their favorite candy, snacks, hobbies, etc. Once your Senior is SPONSORED, change the top to
SPONSORED
Message the SPONSOR your address. You may have more than one SPONSOR and invite your family and friends to SPONSOR seniors.
SPONSORS:
Please use the search function and type in NOT SPONSORED
You may also search by Senior's Name
Choose a senior or multiple seniors you would like to SPONSOR and comment on their post(s) that you are SPONSORING them. You may SPONSOR those already SPONSORED but please keep in mind that we are trying to get all seniors SPONSORED by at least one person. You can then get the senior's address through private message. Between now and the end of May, you can drop things off to the senior. A card, yard sign/banner, candy, gift cards, small gifts, etc. You don't have to spend a lot.
Invite others whom you think would like to SPONSOR a High School Senior who lives in Avon. Family, friends, teachers, etc
Caveat from the organizers: “This page is a private group and is meant to spread positivity to the seniors who live in Avon. We will not tolerate any negative posts. Those posts and posters will be removed. Please note your participation is completely voluntary. We ask that you do your research before giving out your home or work address.”
Avon High School Class of 2020 Adopt a Senior- Ohio
Contacts for AVON
Dell-Ann Lewis
Email: drkalew@juno.com
Phone: 440-610-1696
Jodi Wolfe Higgins
Adopt a 2020 Avon Lake High School Senior
Contact for AVON LAKE
Leslie Knox
216-228-6891
