It’s a stretch of road that’s been closed for most of the last two decades.
Avon Road, which runs parallel just south of Interstate 90, has had an off-and-on existence for the past 13 years. About a mile and a half long, with 23 homes and two subdivisions are located on the one-mile stretch that is in Avon, while no homes are in the half-mile portion that belongs to Westlake. At one time, there were five houses belonging to Westlake residents, but, over time, they have all moved out.
For years, it was county maintained, but in 2006, the road was given to the neighboring cities. Mayor Dennis Clough closed the road in April 2009 due to the unsafe conditions from potholes and missing asphalt.
The cause of the problem is how the road was built, Clough said recently. It was basically an old cow trail that was paved over.
“There’s no base under it,” Clough said. “A road needs to have a base. This was basically a dirt road that was paved. Anytime a truck would go on it, it would tear it up and put ruts in it.
“They kept putting on gravel and stone. Finally, they put asphalt on it. But there’s peat moss under it. There’s just no base.”
That, and the fact the road is too narrow, are reasons it’s closed.
Avon Road reopened in June 2012 after Avon agreed to repave the road from the border to Bradley Road in Westlake, but would close again once the Nagel Road/Avon Road intersection was reopened. It closed Dec. 2, 2019.
The road lacks sidewalks, city water and city sewage, Clough said. However, it was offered to the residents, who turned it down.
“They were on well water,” Clough said. “They turned (the improvements) down. They would have been assessed like anyone else.”
Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen said residents who live on the road are split about reopening it, but it would make it convenient for them to drive to Crocker Park.
“I know some residents like to shop at Crocker Park,” Jensen said. “Also driving to (Interstate) 90. I know it’s a right turn and another right turn, but I think it would help with both of those.”
The estimate to correctly build the road and widen it was $2 million in 2009, Clough said. It might have doubled by then.
“We were spending about $500,000 a year to maintain it,” Clough said. “It’s a road that few of our residents use. We tried to give it to the property owners, but the (city) council decided not to do that.”
Clough pointed out that the city has opened the road twice to help Bay Village and Avon while roads were being constructed.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
