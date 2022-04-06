Some 475 residents responded to the city’s recent survey on bike safety and bike path connectivity, while a simultaneous environmental survey drew 185 responses.
The city released results of the bike survey to consultants the Mannik & Smith Group, Inc., which the city hired to conduct two bike safety studies. The first survey looked at bike safety on Lake Road. The second will examine bike lane safety throughout the city.
Director of Digital Media Barb Cagley said consultants will release survey results when they present the findings of their second study. The survey was part of their second study. A date for completion of the overall study has not been determined.
Meanwhile, the city’s Environmental Affairs Advisory Board will review the environmental survey, which had not been done previously and was conducted to get residents’ opinions on a variety of issues, from the Avon Lake power plant site to concerns about Lake Erie and local waterways.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Billie Jo David, who chairs council’s environmental committee, will tabulate and examine the results, Cagley said.
The environmental board will release results of the environmental survey during the Avon Lake Garden Club plant sale, which is 10 a.m. to noon May 7 at the Goddard School, 430 Avon Belden Road.
Cagley did not know the specifics of the board presentation. Board Chairman Sam Naumann was unavailable for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.