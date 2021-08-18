As parents prepare for another school year to start, one major question is whether masks will be required.
Most school districts will follow quarantine protocol recommended from the Ohio Department of Health, which states if there are no layers of protection like masks, vaccinations or social distancing, a student will need to be quarantined for at least seven days. However, if the student gets a negative PCR or antigen test on day five of quarantine, they are able to come out of quarantine.
Parents raised questions about mask wearing at school board meetings over the past month.
Here’s a breakdown of districts and how school officials said they plan to address the mask issue and academic realities brought on by Covid-19 in the upcoming school year.
AVON LAKE
Avon Lake parents overwhelmingly supported optional masking for students for the upcoming school year at the Aug. 10 school board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Jack Dibee presented the COVID-19 protocols for the district, explaining they were subject to change as more guidelines and recommendations come out.
Masking is recommended, but not required, for all grades, regardless of vaccination status. Superintendent Bob Scott said if your child is eligible to receive the vaccine, they should do so to have the extra layer of protection.
“(The Cleveland Clinic) are going to come back all the time and say what’s going to keep us all safe is getting everybody possible vaccinated,” Scott said.
Masks will be mandated on school buses.
Every building in the district will continue to social distance three feet apart and have cleaning protocols. There will be isolation rooms for children who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms at school, as well as assemblies and alternative seating at lunch for children who are uncomfortable with a large crowd in the cafeterias, Dibee said.
There will be no virtual option for students. Children who have to quarantine will be able to get additional assistance from their teachers via Zoom if needed.
“We do have an opportunity for teachers to be able to work with kids who need assistance with makeup work. They will arrange what they can do after school,” Dibee said. “We have something new we’re creating at the high school called Shoreman Academy, which will give the kids a chance to get help during study halls.”
If high school students are credit deficient or need additional assistance, Dibee said the Shoreman Academy will be able to provide the extra academic support, especially if students are quarantined.
If your child is showing symptoms of COVID-19, Scott told parents to keep their students home and the district and its teachers will work with families to make sure their child does not fall behind.
For students ages five to 11 who are unable to receive the vaccine, Scott said the district plans to work with teachers on how they will go about handling kids who are masked and those who are not.
The district is working with teachers to make sure they are equipped with the tools to help students who may be struggling emotionally and psychologically, as well as providing resources like counselors and working with LACADA Way to help students who need help.
Of the over 10 parents who asked for clarification or shared their opinion to the board, no one expressed their want for universal masking. Parent Cheryl Regan compared COVID-19 protocols to nuclear bomb drills conducted in the 1950s during the Cold War.
“Climbing under your desk isn’t going to save you from a nuclear bomb, but fear drives irrational behavior,” Regan said. “Every day we’re asking our children to come in, and put a piece of cloth over their face and do all these measures and take precautions against a virus that most people survive.”
Pediatric speech-language pathologist and parent Kelly Wilbur shared how wearing a mask inhibits a child’s ability to learn social cues and communicate.
“Masks block the foundation of human communication and the exchange of emotion,” Wilbur said. “Not only hinder learning but deprive kids of the positive effects of smiling, laughing and emotional mimicry.”
BAY VILLAGE
Bay Village parents were overflowing from the media room at Bay Middle School. Consciously, or unconsciously, there was an ironic divide between a side on the left mostly wearing masks with the other side of the room unmasked. The Board of Education sat right in the middle.
Bay Schools sent an email to parents alerting them to a 10-date mask mandate beginning the first day of school. The district will review the data on Aug. 27 and from there every two-weeks will send an update to parents on whether masks are required. Masks will not be required during gym classes or while students are outside and socially distanced.
This was a pivot from the July 30 message from the district saying that masks would be recommended but not mandated for students and staff.
Parents were split, some speaking in favor and some speaking against the mask mandate. Raffle tickets were drawn for parents who decided to address the board and community.
“During the last 18 months I’ve helped many patients and I have seen that COVID-19 is in charge,” Dr. Daniel Sweeney of the Cleveland Clinic said to the board. “Be flexible and adjust as the delta virus plays out.”
Other health care professional parents spoke to the board, applauding the board for the mandate to protect the community as a whole.
“It’s time to start caring about everyone else,” another parent said to the board.
Other parents against the mandate addressed the board asking for alternatives if they did not want their child to wear a mask. Char Shryock, interim superintendent and director of learning and teaching, told them masks would be required for students and staff.
“Kids are more likely to die from lightning or the flu than they are from COVID-19,” one parent said to the board. “The flu is something we’ve never masked against or done something about.”
Shyrock said parents had the option to withdraw their students from the Bay Village district or homeschool their children if they did not want to follow the mandate.
“Why do we not have the choice to do what we want to do with our children?,” another parent said, saying she knew the board was doing their best. “If you personally feel like you need to put your child in five masks, I do not care. I don't think it's about that, I think it's about why can't we mom and dad make health decisions for our children.”
Online learning is not a possibility this year due to the Ohio state regulations.
“With the Delta Variant and its increased spread, we are choosing to be proactive since it is more manageable to keep our curve flat than to have to work to flatten our curve,” Shyrock said. “We may not all be in agreement about masking, but the common denominator is we all want what is best for our children; we all want to keep our students in our buildings learning with our teachers.”
LAKE RIDGE ACADEMY
Lake Ridge Academywill begin the 2021-2022 school year with universal masking and in-person classes for all students beginning on Wednesday, August 18.chool leadership said the private academy can educate students while adhering to the relevant COVID-19 health and safety mitigation recommendations put forth by the state and Lorain County Health Department.
"This is an opportunity for Lake Ridge to demonstrate our commitment to our campus community. With universal masking on campus, we can resume field trips, athletics and large group activities, while keeping those who do not yet qualify for the vaccine safe. Our students will benefit from in-person learning and be able to experience Lake Ridge at our best," said Mitch White, Head of School.
The school established a year-round planning committee that monitors the pandemic, reviews guidance issued by relevant authorities, and makes changes as circumstances permit. The committee will continually review COVID mitigation requirements, including masking, to ensure they are still needed and effective.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
The schools will follow guidelines coming from Lorain County Public Health, the state as well as district stakeholders, said Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio during a recent Board of Education session.
Administrators told the board one key recommendation is for anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination do so.
Unvaccinated students who don’t wear masks and are exposed to a student testing positive for COVID-19 may need to quarantine for 10 days. If both students are wearing masks, quarantining may not be necessary. Officials said this guideline is in keeping with a recommendation from the Ohio Department of Health.
The state will take over contact tracing completed last year by the county.
The national Centers for Disease Control says anyone over 12 may receive the vaccine. Since the district’s youngest students may not receive the vaccine, school board member Joanna Timura said she hopes to see a lot of masks in elementary schools.
Federal law mandates all persons wear masks on all forms of public transportation, including school buses. The school district could lose up to $1.5 million in funding if they do not follow that mandate, Ramsey-Caserio said.
School board member Kelly McCarthy expressed trepidation about masks not being required for unvaccinated students. She admitted such a rule would be difficult to enforce.
“But I still struggle with it,” she said.
Students who feel ill are encouraged to stay home just as they were at the height of the pandemic last year, Ramsey-Caserio told the school board.
NORTH OLMSTED
The school system website states officials planned to reveal reopening plans at a special Board of Education meeting Oct. 16. That meeting took place after press time.
ROCKY RIVER
During the storm Wednesday night, which knocked out the power in the Board of Education building, the superintendent shared the COVID plan for the school district.
The recommendation the superintendent made is for mandating masks for Pre-K through 5th graders for the first eight weeks. A vote on the recommendation will take place tomorrow at the school board business meeting.
Masks would not be required during lunch, recess or while students were outside in a consistent change seen in other districts.
Parents had phone flashlights on when they went to address the board about the recommendation, some in full support of creating the mandate and extending it into the high school.
Anne Douglas, one of the parents who addressed the board, said she would support an optional mask program.
“Some of my concerns are that our youngest students who will be required to mask because of this program are to to have the least risk for adverse outcomes,” Douglas said. “For young children, COVID is a lot like catching the flu.”
Tensions were high in the room as those for the mask mandate continued to speak while those against the mandate addressed the board. This led to the school board pounding a gavel and reminding everyone to be respectful of the allotted time.
Another parent asked the board to explain why they were not following the CDC recommendation that everyone within school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, should be masked.
“If you’re following recommendations then there’s no need for an explanation, when you’re not following recommendations we deserve an explanation,” the parent said.
WESTLAKE
Contrary to the district’s back-to-school plan, parents expressed overwhelming support for a universal mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, at Westlake’s school board meeting on Aug. 9.
Superintendent Scott Goggin presented the back-to-school plan for the district. Children from prekindergarten to sixth grade are required to wear masks, with an option for parents to opt-out. The district strongly recommends students from seventh to twelfth-grade wear masks, but it is not mandated.
“We do want to have an environment that we either prevent or limit the spread that we have in our schools, and we keep the students in-person, five days a week,” Goggin said.
However, because there is a mask mandate for public transportation, masks will be required on school buses this year.
The district looked at different recommendations and guidelines from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Goggin said.
Like many districts in the area, there will be no virtual learning option this school year. Students will be required to quarantine if a student has no layer of protection (a mask, vaccination or physical distancing) and was exposed to a COVID-19 positive person for more than 15 minutes. Those in quarantine will be responsible for assignments posted in Google Classroom.
The policies regarding masking and quarantine may change if there is a viral spread, revised guidance or new legislation, Goggin said.
Parent Carolyn Kane expressed her concern over not having a mandatory mask mandate for the school year.
“The spread of the virus is here, the Delta variant is here,” Kane said. “Every health organization is recommending universal masking in schools due to children under the age of 12 not being even eligible for vaccination.”
Kane said she was concerned that families who have vaccinated children may spread the virus to their younger siblings who are not eligible for the vaccine. Unless there is a medical exception, she said, parents should not be able to opt their children out of wearing a mask.
“You should have to have a reason for your kids to go without a mask,” Kane said. “That way, we can keep the amount of kids, that statistic, of unmasked kids at the lowest amount possible.”
Eighth-grader Rebecca Jewell wants to keep universal masking for the school year. With the spread of the Delta variant, she hopes the district will consider changing its plan.
“With all of my peers in mind, I think about last year and how the masks were used and how everybody did a great job,” Rebecca said. “We prevented so many cases that could have happened because we listened to the CDC and Board of Health.”
Parent Dawn Snyder disagreed with the district’s plan, but not like the other parents. She said she wants masking to be left up to the parent’s decision and said masks did not prevent the spread of COVID-19. It has been proven by multiple health organizations that masks help stop the spread of COVID-19 when worn correctly.
“There are so many downsides (to masks) and nobody talks about the downsides,” Snyder said. “There is never a consensus in science. If you have what appears to be a consensus and anything that contradicts that is suppressed or censored.”
She cited a study done by the University of Florida that analyzed masks worn by children that were sent in by six parents to test for pathogens.
Snopes, a fact-checking organization, said many medical experts have expressed concerns about how the study was conducted. The findings were not a peer-reviewed study and the results did not indicate if these types of pathogens were harmful, Snopes said.
“The World Health Organization described the findings as a ‘pseudo-study,’” the Snopes article said.
“If you want to do that to your child, go right ahead,” Snyder said. “But we need to have the right to opt-out of that.”
Parent Katie Craven shared with the board about her mother’s health issues with long-haul polio. Diagnosed as an infant with what doctors thought was whooping cough, her mother was later diagnosed with polio as an adult and has had surgery to repair the damages polio has done to her body.
Craven said she does not want her six-year-old daughter, or any child in Westlake, to experience the unknown effects of COVID-19 later on.
“I don’t want her to have some kind of neurological damage 20 years from now or surgery 60 years from now, because she got something as a first-grader,” Craven said.
Parent Johnny Hughes, a frontline healthcare worker, has three children in the district. To him, following safety protocols and protecting children, especially those who are not able to get vaccinated, from the effects of COVID-19.
“The reality of it is, the adults have the option to be vaccinated, 12 and above have the option to be vaccinated,” Hughes said. “Those younger groups, they don’t have that option yet. So it’s up to us to be that protection for them.”
