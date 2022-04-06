A 30-year-old Cleveland man who police shot following an 8 a.m. robbery at the Starbucks coffee shop on March 21 was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on 11 charges on Thursday.
Dominique Hullum remains in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to court documents.
The charges include two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, two counts of failing to comply with orders of police officers, tampering with evidence, vandalism and drug possession, according to court documents
Hullum was arraigned on Friday, April 1 when he pled not guilty. He appeared via a Zoom call from medical isolation. The bond conditions as of April 1 include court-supervised release, GPS standard monitoring and no contact with victims.
His first pretrial is set for April 18.
The three officers who had been placed on paid administrative leave for firing their guns at Hullum have returned to work, North Olmsted police Sgt. Dan Barrett said.
Police said Hullum robbed the Starbucks at gunpoint and left with bags of cash. A witness called police, who found Hullum running on Dover Road. Hullum was struck by a police cruiser and he fired twice at the vehicle, according to dashcam footage. Police fired four shots as he ran. Police said Hullum then climbed into a vehicle, dropping the cash.
Hullum drove north on Dover Center Road before crashing into a yard at Kingston Circle where police said he fired again at officers and they returned fire. Hullum, who was hit by a bullet, was then taken to St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake before being transferred to University Hospital Main Campus in Cleveland.
