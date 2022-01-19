2022 is here! January is a great time for a reset and I have a super delicious and healthy lunch recipe for you! Chicken salad will always be one of my favorite meals to meal-prep for the week. It is so easy and packed with both healthy protein and hearty vegetables. This healthy chicken salad is my current favorite for lunch! Serve this delicious chicken salad on a bed of greens, on your favorite bread, with crackers or for a low-carb option you can serve with veggies! This recipe is so versatile … it is great for packing in lunches but would also be great at a party on little slider buns! Make sure to follow me at www.abusykitchen.com for more recipes. This recipe is posted on my instagram @abusykitchen, where I share daily stories of what I have cooking in my kitchen! Happy New Year!
Healthy Harvest Chicken Salad
A healthy chicken salad spread filled with fruits and vegetables
Prep Time: 30 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 2 cooked chicken breasts or 2 to 2½ cups shredded rotisserie chicken
• 1 cup organic diced celery
• 1 cup organic sweet onion
• 1 cup organic seedless grapes- halved
• 1 cup organic granny smith green apples diced
• 1 tbsp white vinegar
• celtic sea salt to taste
• 16 mesh pepper to taste
• ½ cup avocado oil mayo or more to taste
• ½ tsp celery seed
Instructions
Dice or shred the cooked chicken breast or rotisserie chicken
Combine all the ingredients in a medium-size bowl and mix together
Serve on crackers or croissants, in a wrap or on bread
