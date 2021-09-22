BAY VILLAGE
Voters will be asked to approve or deny a new zoning overlay called “Stay in Bay,” which will affect three commercial areas along Dover Center and Clague roads.
The zoning overlay will appear as Issue 2 on the Nov. 2 ballot and will not affect residential areas. A public meeting to discuss the zoning overlay will be held Oct. 5.
Issue 2 is an outgrowth of the 2016 citywide master plan in which the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission surveyed residents and received 600 responses, Mayor Paul Koomar said. One of the goals from the survey was to diversify housing options. Other goals include establishing a pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly community and creating a more vibrant city center with more walkable shopping areas.
Bay Village’s zoning code has remained mostly unchanged since the 1950s and officials hope the overlay would allow property to be developed in a more modern fashion.
“People come to shop at Heinen’s, Walgreens. The library is going to have 180,000 visitors a year,” Koomar said. “The town center with the parks is the center for Bay Village. The community vision brings everyone into the town center.”
City Council approved the zoning overlay on June 28, but the city charter requires voters' approval for the measure to become law, said Kathryn Kerber, project manager for the city.
The zoning overlay is to be used by the property owners, Kerber said. The city will not be undertaking any development. But the overlay gives more buffer between possible new buildings and residential areas.
The overlay would allow owners to incorporate residential units above commercial spaces. It is designed to improve traffic and make commercial spaces more welcoming by moving storefronts closer to the street with parking in the back.
“A lot of people are looking for walkability in where they live. They want to live close to shops so they don't have to use their car all the time,” Kerber said. “They want neighborhoods and shopping areas they can walk around and be comfortable in, so that's what we're trying to offer.”
To establish a “neighborhood feel,” Kerber said the idea is to incorporate smaller store footprint sizes, around 5,000 square feet.
“We want to pull buildings closer to the sidewalks, and buildings might be taller, but not a lot taller, and there is a requirement for greenspaces,” Kerber said. “Nothing has been drawn out on paper for what it could look like, but these guidelines will help the planning commission.”
The overlay is optional for property owners, Koomar said, and he has met with them throughout the process to have their input as well.
“They were open to the concept and provided their thoughts on it, but the base of the building code will remain intact,” Koomar said. “You can use your property as you currently use it, but this is the long-term vision and potential uses for it down the road if you choose to.”
A full overview of the zoning overlay can be found at https://www.cityofbayvillage.com/459/Stay-in-Bay-Mixed-Use-Zoning-Overlay
The areas that can be affected by this zoning overlay include:
- Bay Square
- Heinen’s
- Cahoon Creek
- The Village Project
- Malley’s
- U.S. Post Office
- Dover Commons
- Knickerbocker Apartments
- Clague Parkway Plaza
