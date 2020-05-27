FAIRVIEW PARK
Summerfest won’t be happening this year.
Organizers announced May 19 they won’t hold the annual weekend of fun, food, games and more because of concerns about the coronavirus. The festival had been scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2 at Bohlken Park.
The formal announcement was posted on the festival’s website.
“With heavy hearts, the Board of Directors of the Fairview Park Municipal Foundation have voted to cancel Summerfest this year. While this decision will sadden and perhaps frustrate many in our community, please know this choice was not easily made,” the announcement said.
“After reviewing the current CDC guidelines and state rules addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as speaking with local public safety officials, we found no practical way to maintain social distancing and enforce health and safety guidelines given the nature of the festival. Furthermore, it is likely that most, if not all, of the state rules governing social distancing, sanitation, and event size limits will continue throughout the summer.
“Additional factors driving our decision include the reduction in city service staff, a department we rely on immensely during Summerfest weekend, and low interest from local vendors and civic organizations.”
Fairview Park City Schools Superintendent Bill Wagner, who coordinates the West Shore Rotary/Summerfest 5K and 1-mile fun run, said the West Shore Rotary Club has been anticipating the cancelation of Summerfest this year. The club has been in discussions with Hermes Sports and Events regarding whether to cancel the annual race or convert it to a virtual race, but no decision has been made, he said.
Mayor Patrick Cooney expressed disappointment about the cancellation.
“It’s unfortunate it won’t be happening this year,” Cooney said. “Many people put a lot of time and effort into organizing it and making it an event people enjoy attending. My first thoughts go out to them because of all that work and because as soon as one year’s ends, they begin planning for the next one. I also feel bad for the many people who look forward to attending it and won’t be able to this year.”
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
