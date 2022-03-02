With a capital improvement levy on the May 3 ballot, the North Olmsted City School District has taken a step toward determining where a new school should be built if voters approve the tax issue.
The 45-member Site Selection Task Force met for the first time on Feb. 17 with a goal of determining which elementary school site would work best. The new school, which would house pre-kindergarten through grade-five students, would be built on the current site of either Birch, Chestnut or Pine. The group, made up of representatives of civic, business, educational, neighborhood and parent groups, will meet three more times this month before announcing its recommendation to the school board in April.
The district has six elementary buildings but is looking at only three sites due to the amount of land needed for the new school. The task force is not considering the Maple, Forest or Spruce sites because they lack sufficient land.
Whichever site is chosen, the existing school will be torn down; however, demolition probably won’t occur until the new school opens because it’s likely to be used during the construction.
Voters will be asked to approve a 7.85-mill combined operating levy and bond issue. The issue would raise a total of nearly $63 million, with $58 million to go toward paying for a new elementary building.
In 2019, the district convened a Community Task Force to address facility needs. That task force recommended consolidating the elementary schools and building two new facilities.
“We are so fortunate to have an engaged and active community and it is critical for us to have a civic-led process to help us plan for our youngest learners,” Superintendent David Brand said in a news release. “We are also looking forward to collaborating with city officials to ensure that any plans are considered in the context of what is best for our students, and for our community-at-large.”
Over the next two months, the task force will review information about the existing sites, including traffic studies, transportation impact, potential site re-use, environmental studies and site plans. Members will also be able to request additional data to help inform their recommendations.
The meetings are not open to the public because the district wants members to feel comfortable sharing opinions and thoughts, Communications Coordinator Amy Rutledge said.
