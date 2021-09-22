LAKEWOOD
The 34th Annual Lakewood High School Marching Band Festival was held Saturday at First Federal Lakewood Stadium. The event is the band’s biggest fundraiser of the year and kicks off with the Parade of Bands followed by on-field performances by 10 of the best Northeast Ohio marching bands! This year, the Ranger Marching Band was joined at the festival by bands from Aurora, Beachwood, Bellevue, Brush, Eastlake North, Lake, Olmsted Falls, Strongsville, and Wickliffe high schools.
