ROCKY RIVER
A new wave of student vandalism has hit Rocky River: Deviant licks.
If you don’t know what it is, you’re not alone.
But Rocky River student resource officers at the high school, middle school and Kensington School learned all about it after they found damage mostly in the male bathrooms between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
Deviant licks is a challenge where students damage or steal school property and post the videos of their work or acquired pieces on TikTok, The Rocky River Police Department issued a statement about it on their Facebook page on Sept. 14.
Officer Chris Camp, the student resource officer at Rocky River Middle School, first heard about the Tik Tok challenge from Officer Mike Bernhardt, who works at the high school.
Most of the damage in the middle school occurred in the restrooms, which included two broken urinal handles; two soap dispensers torn off the wall; one PVC pipe pulled from underneath a sink and shoved into a toilet and a damaged paper towel roll dispenser.
“They’re taking the dispensers and then smashing them or destroying them on video or they’re recording themselves taking the item,” Camp said.
At the high school, soap dispensers and room number signs were taken, Bernhardt said.
The students involved were often caught on camera and both officers said that it was the worst kept secret once they began questioning who was involved. Punishments ranged from detentions, out-of-school suspensions and possible criminal charges.
“Those who have engaged in this challenge have been appropriately disciplined,” district spokesman Greg Murphy said. “The district continues to actively work with the Rocky River Police Department regarding the incident.”
When asked for the number of students involved or what final discipline action was taken, Murphy responded that the district does not discuss discipline regarding any student.
Both schools see a majority of the damage occurring in the male restrooms.
“All those kids in that age group of seventh through eleventh graders who are participating in this trend,” Bernhardt said. “The most extensive damage is in the bathrooms, soap dispensers were ripped off the walls and they pulled wall anchors out of the bathrooms which facilities people had to repair.”
At last Thursday's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Michael Shoaf told the board and those in attendance that it “was unacceptable behavior.”
“The principals have addressed the students involved,” Shoaf said. “If it continues, consequences will become more severe.”
Since the uptick, Camp said more teachers are making their presence known in the halls and if a group of students is seen going into the bathroom double checking that no damage was done.
“It was just the relatively few that were doing that and most of the kids are generally good kids,” Bernhardt said. “Even these kids are good kids, they just make stupid decisions because they’re kids.”
