CUYAHOGA COUNTY
A total of 192,065 votes were cast in this year’s rescheduled Cuyahoga County primary election, a 22.4% turnout, according to information provided by the county.
While the results won’t become official until later in the month, here’s what Westshore voters can expect in November in Cuyahoga County.
County Prosecuting Attorney
Incumbent Michael C. O’Malley will retain his spot as the county prosecutor as he ran unopposed in the primary and will run unopposed in the general election.
County Council – District 2
Democrat incumbent Dale Miller will also continue to serve the county as he ran unopposed in the primary and will run unopposed in the general election. District 2 includes Lakewood.
Health and Human Services levy
Issue 33, an eight-year 4.7-mill replacement levy for health and human services, was approved 69.65% to 30.35% by Cuyahoga County voters. It was the only countywide issue on the ballot. The levy will cost homeowners an additional $41 per $100,000 of home valuation annually and raise $35 million a year. The county’s health and human services system helps more than 400,000 residents annually.
U.S. House of Representatives – 9th District
Incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur will defend her seat after beating challenger Peter Rosewicz 87.79% to 12.21%. Kaptur will face Republican Rob Weber, who won 61.18% of the vote, beating out competitors Charles W. Barret at 6.27%, Tim Connors at 7.09% and Timothy P. Corrigan at 25.46% of the vote. Bay Village, Lakewood and a portion of Rocky River are in the 9th District.
U.S. House of Representatives – 16th District
Incumbent Republican Anthony Gonzales, who ran unopposed in the primary, will compete against Democrat Aaron Paul Godfrey. Godfrey won 64.53% of the vote against Ronald Karpus III’s 35.47%. Westlake, North Olmsted, Fairview Park and a portion of Rocky River are in this district.
Ohio House of Representatives – 13th District
Democrat Incumbent Michael J. Skindell, who ran unopposed in the primary election, will run unopposed in November. The 13th District includes Lakewood.
Ohio House of Representatives – 16th District
Republican incumbent Dave Greenspan, who ran unopposed in the primary election, will face Democrat Monique Smith in November. Smith won in the primary against Joe Romano 70.16% to 29.84%. Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake are in the 16th District.
Ohio State Senate – 24th District
Republican incumbent Matt Dolan ran unopposed in the primary and will face Democrat Tom Jackson in November. Jackson also ran unopposed. Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake are in the 24th District.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlfenews.com or 216-307-6614.
