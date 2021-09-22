Saint Joseph Academy seniors Betsy Gerrity, Jess Kowalski and Morgan Rudolph have been named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The students, all of whom live in Fairview Park, competed with 1.5 million students from 22,000 high schools nationwide who took the PSAT/NMSQT, the initial screen for National Merit Semifinalists. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Semifinalists have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $32 million that will be offered next spring.
Betsy is involved in both academics and extracurricular activities at Saint Joseph Academy. She has taken eight Advanced Placement classes and eight Honors courses. She is a member of the Concert Band, Jazz Band and String Orchestra. Betsy is a graduate of Ruffing Montessori, and lives with her parents, Brian and Dorothy Gerrity. She intends to major in Criminal Justice in college with plans to apply to Thomas Aquinas College, Hillsdale College, University of Notre Dame, Xavier University and Miami University.
Jess is involved in both academics and extracurricular activities at Saint Joseph Academy. She has taken four Advanced Placement classes and fourteen Honors courses. She is a member of Chess Club, Academy Inclusion, Environmental Concerns of Students (ECOS), Garden Club, Concert and Jazz Bands, Middle Eastern Cultural Club, Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Teen Advisory Council, Western Cuyahoga Audubon Society and St. Edward High School Marching and Symphonic Bands. Jess is a graduate of St. Angela Merici and lives with her parents, Tom and Angela Kowalski. She intends to major in Wildlife/Conservation Biology and Ecology in college with plans to apply to Cornell University, Pennsylvania State University, University of Florida and Colorado State University.
Morgan has taken eight Advanced Placement classes and nine Honors courses. She is a member of the Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field teams, Math Club, is a Peer Tutor and Academy Ambassador. She is a graduate of Douglas MacArthur Girls’ Leadership Academy, and lives with her parents, John and Julie Rudolph. She intends to major in Mathematics or Statistics in college with plans to apply to Duke University, Vanderbilt University and University of Notre Dame.
