The retailer Tractor Supply has opened in the former Levin Furniture store on Lorain Road.
The store carries animal feed, pet food and pet supplies, propane, fencing and home and garden supplies, among other items. Store goods include everything from chicken coops and saddles to clothing, states the company website.
Customers will be able to use a buy online/pick up in store option.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the North Olmsted community,” manager Matt Buck said in a news release. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
Tractor Supply is aimed at various segments of the community including livestock and pet owners, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and tradespeople.
The company plans to help support local animal shelters, 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America chapters and other local organizations, according to the release.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
