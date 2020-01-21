A Vermilion man pleaded no contest Jan. 14 in Rocky River Municipal Court to vehicular manslaughter for a December 2018 accident in which his cable company truck struck and killed a pedestrian crossing Detroit Road in Westlake.
Tyler J. May, 30, received one year’s probation and a $400 fine plus court costs and had his driver’s license suspended for six months. He was driving a Spectrum utility truck when he hit Rita L. Vargo, 72, at 11:27 a.m. Dec. 19, 2018, while she was in the crosswalk at Hamlet Lane and Detroit Road. A retired nurse and Akron native, Vargo had traveled to Westlake from her home in Oakland, California, to visit a longtime friend.
Westlake Law Director Michael P. Maloney said the plea agreement was reached after a thorough investigation and months of pretrial negotiations.
“Our investigation showed that Mr. May was not speeding or otherwise driving recklessly at the time of the accident,” Malone said in a statement. “We also determined that he was not under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol. I was in contact with the victim’s family throughout the process, and they agreed that this was the right disposition.”
May’s attorney, Matthew Norman, said he hopes both families can move beyond the tragedy and said he couldn’t comment further.
When May was charged in 2019, Spectrum officials said they regretted Vargo lost her life in the incident and that May no longer worked for the company. Spectrum officials could not be reached before presstime.
