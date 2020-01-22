BAY VILLAGE
Emma Wolpert traveled to China in 2017 as a graduation present from her parents. Wolpert, who was abandoned at a bus stop in China as a baby, visited places including the orphanage where stayed until she was adopted. Her journey is highlighted in a new exhibit titled “Finding My Home, Finding Myself,” which is on display through Feb. 21 at BAYarts.
The exhibit kicked off Jan. 10 with a reception that showcased her work and a 23-piece exhibit by Lakewood artist Chris Kaspar. The two exhibits are at the Diane Boldman Education Gallery and the Sullivan Family building on the Lake Road campus.
Wolpert, who was raised in Bay Village after being adopted in 1995, believes people will be inspired by her journey.
“I don’t know who my birth family is…It’s a very tragic story, but I think it’s a story worth learning about,” Wolpert said.
Kaspar, an art education teacher at Brooklyn High School, spent more than a year creating metal prints of old photographs that he found in antique stores throughout Cleveland. The exhibit, called “Someone’s Past,” uses photos that date to the late 1800s.
“These photos are bits of history that someone just threw away,” said Kaspar, a lifelong Lakewood resident. To me, it was kind of like rediscovering the photo or retaking it. I thought it was important to bring it back because they were bits of time that someone thought was important at one point but discarded them and I rediscovered them.”
BAYarts was founded in 1948 by local artists known as “Baycrafters.” Since then, BAYarts has been dedicated to providing quality art education classes and promoting the local art community.
“We have a thriving art community in Cleveland,” said Karen Petovick, artistic director for BAYarts. “Part of my job is to keep things close to home and highlight what’s going on here in the community.”
Next, the organization will host a reception for photographer Pam Mills and her exhibit called “Wanderlust,” which documents her travels in the world. It will also host artist Max Markwald’s exhibit “Skin,” which will be a look into his gender transition.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
