Natasha Neontilla spent 12 years of Saturdays in her youth learning about Ukraine, which her grandparents left in the 1950s.
That knowledge and her heritage were the impetus for the 40-year-old Avon mother to spearhead City Council adopting a resolution in support of “the brave Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom.”
“I was feeling kind of helpless,” said Neontilla, who along with her husband and two children was one of about a half-dozen Avon residents of Ukrainian descent present at the council meeting last week.
Neontilla said she wanted to do something after watching and listening to news reports of Russia’s invasion. She communicated with Ukrainian groups, sometimes over the Internet, and talked extensively with the pastor of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lorain.
She was met with enthusiasm when she approached local legislators a few weeks ago about a resolution of support for Ukraine.
“When it first happened and I saw the invasion of Ukraine, I just thought of my family in terms of everything we take for granted here,” said Mayor Bryan Jensen, who was stunned by news footage of Ukrainian families fleeing with whatever they could fit into backpacks.
“It made me appreciate my freedoms but also I think it should make us aware of how well off we are here in the U.S., that we have all these things, and we don’t have the fear of losing our freedom,” Jensen said.
Council President Brian Fischer said he was moved.
“It was just one of those moments you don’t soon forget,” he said.
The resolution reads in part, “the city of Avon is home to many people of Ukrainian descent and City Council believes that it is most desirable to express its support of Ukraine (and) the people of Ukraine.”
The resolution urges the U.S. government to aid Ukraine in “this their hour of greatest need.”
Neontilla‘s grandparents immigrated to the United States from Ukraine in the 1950s. Extended family members still live in Ukraine and Neontilla has friends with close family members there.
“We all feel like we’re connected and related and wanting to help, wanting to do something,” she said.
Neontilla learned to speak Ukrainian at an early age. She spent Saturdays of her youth studying her heritage at St. Vladimirs Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Parma.
“For 12 years, I missed out on Saturday morning cartoons, I didn’t get to do Friday night sleepovers,” Neontilla said. “It was definitely worth going.,”
She won the Lorain International Princess Pageant representing Ukraine.
“We’ve always been very active regarding our Ukrainian heritage,” Neontilla said.
Neontilla sings with the Zorya Ukrainian Women’s Vocal Ensemble of Greater Cleveland. They will be part of a benefit concert 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. Cost is $50 and up. Search Eventbrite for Sonyashnyk-A Benefit for Ukraine.
“Sonyashnyk” is Ukrainian for “sunflower,” the national flower of Ukraine and the unofficial flower of Avon.
