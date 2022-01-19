Seven people who sued the cities of Avon and Westlake and six police officers after they were injured following a high-speed chase in 2014 lost their case in the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Akron earlier this month.
“Both the city of Westlake and its police officers were correctly granted summary judgment in the trial court,” Westlake Law Director Michael Maloney said. “The court of appeals agreed with the trial court and has affirmed this ruling. These rulings carefully followed Ohio law and are well-supported by the evidence in the case.”
The plaintiffs’ attorney, Nicholas Decello, said no decision has been made yet to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.
“We finished this in February 2020,” he said “I’m very disappointed that it took 23 months for the court to issue this opinion. I have never experienced anything like this, and no one in my office has either.”
Bethany Anderson, Jon Masterson, Dane Bush, Kelly Deutschendort, John Comer, Edmund Leece and William Winter sued after they were injured when a stolen Ford pickup police were chasing hit the Dover Gardens Tavern on Detroit Road in Westlake.
Police had put spiked stop strips in the road to stop the driver, Brandon Pawlak of Cleveland, who was driving erratically, hitting speeds of 85 mph and running red lights.
The crash injured 13 people in the tavern and did extensive damage to the building, according to a West Life article following the Oct. 23, 2014, accident. Bartenders Kelly Deutschendorf and Bethany Capasso were pinned behind the bar after the truck slammed into the building, police said, according to the article.
Capasso suffered a broken right ankle, fractured ribs, fractures in her lower back, a lacerated liver and cuts and bruises. Deutschendorf suffered extensive internal injuries, as well as a crushed foot and hip.
Seven victims sued in March 2017 in Lorain County Common Pleas Court, arguing the police should have not engaged in a dangerous, high-speed pursuit over a nonviolent theft. One plaintiff said that her injuries have resulted in medical costs expected to exceed $200,000.
They lost that case in Lorain County and appealed.
Pawlak was convicted on 13 counts of aggravated robbery and 13 counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, felony theft and breaking and entering. After being convicted in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, he was sentenced to 35½ years in prison.
The chase began when Avon officers saw the pickup, stolen from Sweetbriar Golf Club, being driven erratically. Pawlak soon reached speeds of 85 mph on Detroit Road, heading into Westlake.
Dicello said he is waiting to meet with the plaintiffs before deciding whether to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court. A party in a suit has 24 months in which to appeal a decision.
