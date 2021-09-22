SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
A full complement for the village police force would consist of 14 full-time and 10 part-time officers, said police Chief William Visalden.
The department has experienced three retirements and the departure of another three or four officers for other departments, particularly Lorain’s, which is beefing up its safety forces, Visalden said. Part-time village officers have jumped at the opportunity to work full time for the much larger city of Lorain.
The village department has only four part-time officers, including two recent hires, the first of which occurred in late spring just prior to Village Council’s summer recess.
“What it means is we have some guys on the road for maybe longer than they’d like to be or working overtime when maybe they don’t want to be working overtime,” Visalden said.
What it doesn’t mean is the village is at any time underserved by its police force, the chief quickly added. He said Sheffield Village has three full-time officers on duty 24 hours a day.
Additionally, village officials work with the policing program at Lorain County Community College to try to attract new officers to the force. Those recruiting efforts are not as successful as the chief might like.
“It’s a tough time to be a police officer right now,” Visalden said.
The department’s latest part-time hire represents a return engagement for Sheffield Lake Patrolman Keith Pool.
Pool said he spent 18 years with the village police department before departing for Sheffield Lake about a year ago.
“I’m glad to be back and I wish I’d never left,” said the jovial Pool, who joked with both Mayor John Hunter and Visalden during his swearing in at a Sept. 13 council meeting. Pool spent most of his time in Sheffield Village as a school resource officer.
Pool will earn approximately $21 per hour while working as a Sheffield Village patrol officer.
Pool, 58, was the target of a racially charged event within the Sheffield Lake Police Department. Former Sheffield Lake Police Chief Anthony Campo retired after a widely distributed police surveillance video showed him taping a sign reading “Ku Klux Klan” to the back of a jacket belonging to Pool. Campo later termed the incident a joke blown out of proportion. The situation drew national media attention.
After his Sheffield Village swearing in, Pool stated he intends to stay working full time in Sheffield Village. As he has in the past, he declined to comment on the incident involving Campo, briefly mentioning litigation. Pool added he will publicly address Campo’s actions at what he considers an appropriate time.
