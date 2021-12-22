Most people saw a scruffy, underused space choked with weeds and debris when they looked at the courtyard in the center of Avon East Elementary School.
But Neely Powell saw an opportunity.
“It needed a lot of TLC and attention,” Powell said.
Powell, along with her husband, Jim, son Will, local Girl Scouts, and plenty of students showed off their work on Dec. 15 as the courtyard was now a Winter Wonderland filled with about a dozen decorated real and artificial Christmas trees.
Students guided visitors to the courtyard and handed out hot chocolate. Many of the tree ornaments contained wishes written by students. A quartet of musicians from Avon High School performed off to one side. The event included a visit from “Frozen” movie star Olaf.
Before it became a Christmas courtyard this month, the refurbished enclosure held a variety of vegetable plants, an herb garden, a greenhouse, two bird sanctuaries and a “rock river.”
“What she’s done is incredible,” said Avon East Principal Erin Holzhauer. “She’s taken that space and completely revamped it… and it was in really bad shape.”
Powell, 44, said her inspiration came partly from Will, 7, who’s an Avon East second-grader.
“He just loves to garden,” his mother said. “This work has really brought him out of his shell.”
She said her son is especially fond of growing and eating vegetables, from Brussels sprouts and cucumbers to all types of lettuce. Will definitely enjoys the garden now at his school.
“I like it,” he said. “It’s just fun.”
Jim Powell said his son is a “hands-on learner.” One of the first steps in revamping the courtyard was removing dozens of misshapen, unattractive trees.
The courtyard contains roughly $7,800 in plants and trees, Neely Powell said. Avon Girl Scouts of America Troop 50784 donated money from its annual cookie sale to benefit the courtyard.
“It was something they just wanted to do,” Girl Scout leader Annabelle Buzas said.
The courtyard contains about five raised gardens, with more to be added. Avon resident Jerry Gallant, a Vietnam-era Army veteran, according to Powell, is creating more garden boxes out of pallets. Powell hopes to gain enough garden space to use the courtyard as a sort of community garden.
The rock river consists of dozens of rocks students will be invited to paint and decorate.
Powell first approached Holzhauer about revamping the courtyard two years ago. But, like so many things, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the project. The refurbished courtyard now allows the school to host larger group activities even with COVID protocols. Teachers extensively use the courtyard to relax and have lunch, Holzhauer said.
The school garden offers opportunities for teachers to offer instruction in disciplines including science, math and reading.
“I just can’t say enough about what this has done for our staff and our students,” Holzhauer said. “What she and her husband and countless volunteers have done has been amazing. I just couldn’t imagine the courtyard ever looking like it does now. It’s incredible, I mean the transformation is truly incredible.”
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
