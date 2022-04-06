Bay High Key Club is working to help end the global water crisis.
The Key Club, alongside the Bay Middle School Builders Club and Westerly K-Kids, is partnering again with the Thirst Project to raise awareness of the global water crisis and to build wells in eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland).
This year’s goal is to raise $18,000 through the Walk for Water, a 3.75-mile walk set for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 1 at Bay High School. The event is “virtual” meaning participants can come whenever and with whomever they want.
The Key Club advisor Anita Bauknecht said the main focus is bringing the community together and raising awareness of the water crisis.
“The $18,000 raised will allow for one and one-half wells,” Bauknecht said. “The Bay Alumni Foundation said if we reach our goal they will match the remaining funds so we will be able to donate enough for two full wells.”
The Thirst Project was founded in 2008 by Seth Maxwell when he learned about the ongoing crisis for water across the globe. The organization has raised over $10 million and funded projects to provide 400,000 people with clean water since its founding.
Walking the same distance children and women walk for unsafe water in eSwatini, the walk will have QR codes along the route to share information about the Thirst Project and the water crisis.
The event is being co-chaired by sophomores Mary Katherine Murtaugh and Lucy Gillette
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done and the money we’ve raised so far to bring water to those who have to walk miles for it,” Lucy said.
Registration for the walk began Friday. Participants who want to walk and receive a swag bag must register by April 13. Adults must pay $30 for the walk and swag bag and children 12 and under cost $25.
Cost to participate in the walk only will be $15 for adults and $10 for children.
“It’s a different perspective for how we have easy access at sinks and water fountains anywhere we go for water and being able to help them get better access is amazing,” Mary Katherine said. “When we raised enough for a well last year I almost teared up that we were able to help people half a world away.”
The Bay High Key Club received the Legacy Award at the virtual 2021 Thirst Project Legacy Summit in California on July 16 for raising over $12,000 last year. Over the past five years, the club has raised over $48,500.
Register for the walk at https://tinyurl.com/4fh3vhkn.
