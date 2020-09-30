Two Westlake investment advisers and their purported accountant, accused of bilking 54 investors out of $9.3 million, are free on bond after pleading not guilty in federal court.
The main defendant is Avon resident Raymond Erker, owner of Westlake-based SageGuard, LLC, as well as roughly seven other SageGuard entities.
According to the 14-page indictment and other court documents, Erker’s co-defendants are Westlake resident Kevin Krantz, a certified public accountant and the chief financial officer for SageGuard, and Tara Brunst of Olmsted Falls, a SageGuard investment adviser.
All three entered their pleas Sept. 22 when they appeared in U.S. District Court before federal Judge Dan Polster. According to a federal court docket, Erker is charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Krantz and Brunst are charged with five counts each, including the conspiracy charge. A federal grand jury indicted the three on the felony charges Sept. 3.
Each posted a $50,000 bond. As a condition of their bond, they are prohibited from opening new bank accounts or establishing new lines of credit without court approval.
The indictment alleges that from January 2013 through roughly July 2018 the defendants “did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other … to commit federal offenses.”
The indictment charges that they used “false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises” to carry out their schemes. They allegedly created false brochures, websites and accounts to con their various investors.
While it does not reveal the names of any alleged victims, the indictment outlines several instances of the trio’s alleged activities.
For example, someone referred to only as “Investor 1” purportedly handed the defendants a check for just over $152,000 to invest in a company known as GenSource. The indictment states the defendants deposited the check into a business account that prior to Investor 1’s payment contained only $143.
The indictment further alleges the defendants used Investor 1’s funds to issue a $120,000 check to a previous investor and transferred $22,000 from a GenSource account to a SageGuard entity. The indictment contains similar allegations related to four other unnamed investors.
Polster scheduled pretrial hearings in the case for Nov. 2 and 9. A trial is slated to begin Nov. 24. All court proceedings will be held in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in downtown Cleveland.
While Erker and his cohorts’ alleged multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme is garnering a lot of attention, two suspects accused of conning an 83-year-old Westlake woman out of $6,000 are in the Cuyahoga County Jail awaiting their next court dates, according to the county warden’s office.
Police suspect Tampa residents Johnny Lee Palmer and John Tyler Pla, both 25, were involved in at least 10 illegal schemes in Northeast Ohio as well as Des Moines, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin. Investigators estimate the men collected over $150,000 from their alleged victims.
Local law enforcement became involved after the Westlake woman walked into the city police department Aug. 26 claiming she had been scammed out of a large amount of money.
The woman told officers someone pretending to be her grandson told her over the phone of his involvement in a serious traffic accident. He supposedly needed money to get out of legal trouble. The woman told police a second man on the same call claimed to be the grandson’s attorney. She eventually agreed to turn over cash to a man who arrived at her home driving a U-Haul truck.
Westlake police Capt. Gerry Vogel said officers, acting on a tip, found a truck matching the description of the U-Haul used in the alleged scheme parked Aug. 29 in a downtown Cleveland lot. Police arrested the suspects when they approached the truck and another vehicle believed to have been used in the alleged scheme.
Charged with second-degree felony theft, Palmer and Pla were arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court Sept. 1. They were bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, which handles felony cases for Cuyahoga County.
According to the Common Pleas online court docket, the court set bond for each at $50,000 when they appeared Sept. 4. No future court dates were available at presstime.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
